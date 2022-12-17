Alex Rodriguez Makes Instagram Debut with Jac Cordeiro During Family Holiday Outing with Daughters

"From our hearts to yours, Merry Christmas," Alex Rodriguez wrote on Instagram, posing with girlfriend Jac Cordeiro and his two daughters Natasha and Ella

By
Glenn Garner
Glenn Garner at GLAAD Tidings
Glenn Garner

Glenn Garner is a Writer/Reporter who works heavily with PEOPLE's Movies and TV verticals. Since graduating from Northern Arizona University with a dual major in journalism and photography, he got his professional start at OUT Magazine, The Advocate and Teen Vogue, and he's since consistently kept his finger on the pulse of the LGBTQ community. His first book The Guncle Guide was released in 2020 and was featured on Katie Couric's list of 100 recommended books of the year.

Published on December 17, 2022 05:26 PM
Alex Rodriguez. https://www.instagram.com/stories/arod/2995029351763657494/
Photo: Alex Rodriguez/Instagram

Alex Rodriguez has taken the next step in his relationship with his girlfriend Jac Cordeiro.

The 14-time MLB All-Star, 47, made their romance Instagram official on Saturday, posing with Cordeiro and his two daughters Natasha, 18, and 14-year-old Ella in front of a beautifully decorated tree during a Christmas party in New York City.

"From our hearts to yours, Merry Christmas," Rodriguez wrote in the caption.

He and Cordeiro, a fitness instructor and founder of Jacfit, were first romantically linked in October, according to Page Six.

Rodriguez opened up in September about the kind of father and partner he wants to be after his 2014 suspension for using performance-enhancing drugs.

"When I think about it, those mistakes are the biggest gift and the biggest curse of my life," he said on HBO Max's Who's Talking to Chris Wallace?

"And I think about that every single day, that I did that to myself," Rodriguez continued. "And I hope that because of that mistake, the lesson is I get to be a better father, a better partner, a better friend, a better son. And hopefully, other players can learn from my mistakes."

A source previously told PEOPLE in September that Rodriguez and fitness model Kathryne Padgett broke up after they began dating over the summer. "It just ran its course," the insider said.

Alex Rodriguez and Kathryne Padgett attend Game Seven of the 2022 NBA Playoffs Western Conference Semifinals between the Dallas Mavericks and the Phoenix Suns at Footprint Center on May 15, 2022 in Phoenix, Arizona
Christian Petersen/Getty

Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez officially called off their engagement last April, telling PEOPLE in a statement that they're "better as friends and look forward to remaining so." The couple began dating in 2017, and they announced their engagement in March 2019.

Meanwhile, the former New York Yankee remains close with Natasha and Ella's mother Cynthia Scurtis, to whom he was married from 2002 to 2008.

RELATED VIDEO: Alex Rodriguez Calls Ex-Wife Cynthia Scurtis a 'World Class Mommy' As They Reunite for Workout

In April, the four traveled to Memphis together, along with Scurtis' husband Angel Nicolas, to see the Grizzlies take on the Minnesota Timberwolves, of which Rodriguez is a part owner.

"Memphis Bound. Two girls. Three parents. One goal: Winning #Game1," Rodriguez captioned a group photo in front of their private jet.

