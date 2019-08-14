Alex Rodriguez is keeping things in perspective — and expressing gratitude for his family.

The MLB legend, 44, shared a black-and-white photo of himself with his and fiancée Jennifer Lopez‘s entire brood late Tuesday night, after news broke earlier this week that he had jewelry and electronics stolen from his rental car on Sunday.

In the shot, Rodriguez and Lopez, 50, are surrounded by their kids: Rodriguez’s daughters Ella Alexander, 11, and Natasha Alexander, 14, plus Lopez’s 11-year-old twins Maximilian “Max” David and Emme Maribel.

“This is what matters most. #FamilyFirst ❤️,” the proud father wrote.

Officer Adam Lobsinger with the San Francisco Police Department did not identify Rodriguez as the victim of the robbery, but did tell PEOPLE on Monday that an auto burglary occurred on the 400 block of Brannan Street sometime between 9 and 11:10 p.m. on Sunday night.

Among the items stolen from the rental car were a camera and related equipment, a laptop, bags, jewelry and “miscellaneous electrical equipment,” Lobsinger shared. (As of Monday, the SFPD Burglary Unit was handling the investigation.)

While both the San Francisco Chronicle and TMZ reported the stolen property to be worth about $500,000, a rep for Rodriguez told PEOPLE, “The financial value of the items stolen from Alex Rodriguez’s vehicle while he was having dinner is being grossly exaggerated.”

Rodriguez himself also told PEOPLE, “I am saddened that several items that were of a personal nature and irreplaceable with sentimental value were taken. I am encouraged that local law enforcement has security footage of the crime and are doing all they can to get the items back.”

It has been an eventful summer for Lopez and Rodriguez. They recently enjoyed some quality time in Israel with their kids, where the singer traveled as part of her It’s My Party world tour.

Earlier this month, the couple both shared several photos from their outing together, during which they got to take in some of the local sights and also enjoy a camel ride.

“Reconnecting with faith and family at the Via Dolorosa and the church of the holy sepulcher,” Lopez captioned a slideshow of images, including one of herself cuddling with son Max as they sat on a camel together.

“What an amazing time we are having on my first trip to Israel!” Rodriguez wrote alongside a photo of himself sandwiched between his two girls. “The people have been wonderful and have such energy. I will definitely be back and recommend visiting this incredible country!”