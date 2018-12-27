Alex Rodriguez has caught Jennifer Lopez‘s heart — and her daughter’s too!

On Wednesday, the former Yankees player, 43, shared a sweet photo of himself kneeling next to his girlfriend’s daughter Emme Muñiz.

Keeping it cool and casual, Emme wore a black T-shirt with denim overalls and dark lace-up boots, while A-Rod prepared for his golf outing in a navy sweater, white sneakers and sunglasses.

“Emme love before golf🏌️‍♂️” he captioned the Instagram shot with the 10-year-old daughter of Marc Anthony.

JLo, A-Rod and their blended families Jennifer Lopez/Instagram

Earlier this week, Rodriguez and Lopez documented their cozy Christmas morning on Instagram, sharing adorable photos of their laid-back celebration with their blended family, including J. Lo‘s mother, Guadalupe Rodriguez. Clad in matching (and monogrammed!) plaid pajama sets, the pair spent the morning opening gifts galore with their kids. The “Jenny from the Block” singer, 49, playfully posed with one of her presents — a book fittingly titled Born in the Bronx, while A-Rod beamed beside a tower of new suitcases monogrammed with his initials. The pop star shared a slew of photos to Instagram, including snaps of her twins Emme and Max — from her marriage to Marc Anthony — happily tearing into their gifts, as well as her boyfriend with his arm around her mother in one photo and cuddled up with Emme in another. “WISHING YOU ALL THE MERRIEST CHRISTMAS EVER,” Lopez wrote in her Instagram caption. Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez Jennifer Lopez Instagram

In an aerial shot that A-Rod shared to his Instagram Story, the former pro baseball player held up an Hermes box while Lopez’s son Max, 10, dabbed in front of him and his daughters Natasha, 14, and Ella, 10, from his previous marriage, sat surrounded by gifts on the living room floor.

As the gift-giving wrapped up, A-Rod moved into the kitchen, where he whipped up a homemade breakfast for the whole crew. “They couldn’t keep me out of the kitchen on Christmas morning,” he captioned a video of him stirring a sauce on his Instagram Story. “Brunch is almost ready!” he called out in the clip, adding, “I’m making my specialty.” “Don’t be fooled by the face,” he wrote on a photo of him serving his eggs to an uneasy-looking JLo “It tasted good, I promise,” he continued.

Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez Alex Rodriguez/Instagram