Alex Rodriguez has caught Jennifer Lopez‘s heart — and her daughter’s too!
On Wednesday, the former Yankees player, 43, shared a sweet photo of himself kneeling next to his girlfriend’s daughter Emme Muñiz.
Keeping it cool and casual, Emme wore a black T-shirt with denim overalls and dark lace-up boots, while A-Rod prepared for his golf outing in a navy sweater, white sneakers and sunglasses.
“Emme love before golf🏌️♂️” he captioned the Instagram shot with the 10-year-old daughter of Marc Anthony.
Earlier this week, Rodriguez and Lopez documented their cozy Christmas morning on Instagram, sharing adorable photos of their laid-back celebration with their blended family, including J. Lo‘s mother, Guadalupe Rodriguez. Clad in matching (and monogrammed!) plaid pajama sets, the pair spent the morning opening gifts galore with their kids.
The “Jenny from the Block” singer, 49, playfully posed with one of her presents — a book fittingly titled Born in the Bronx, while A-Rod beamed beside a tower of new suitcases monogrammed with his initials.
The pop star shared a slew of photos to Instagram, including snaps of her twins Emme and Max — from her marriage to Marc Anthony — happily tearing into their gifts, as well as her boyfriend with his arm around her mother in one photo and cuddled up with Emme in another.
“WISHING YOU ALL THE MERRIEST CHRISTMAS EVER,” Lopez wrote in her Instagram caption.
In an aerial shot that A-Rod shared to his Instagram Story, the former pro baseball player held up an Hermes box while Lopez’s son Max, 10, dabbed in front of him and his daughters Natasha, 14, and Ella, 10, from his previous marriage, sat surrounded by gifts on the living room floor.
As the gift-giving wrapped up, A-Rod moved into the kitchen, where he whipped up a homemade breakfast for the whole crew.
“They couldn’t keep me out of the kitchen on Christmas morning,” he captioned a video of him stirring a sauce on his Instagram Story. “Brunch is almost ready!” he called out in the clip, adding, “I’m making my specialty.”
“Don’t be fooled by the face,” he wrote on a photo of him serving his eggs to an uneasy-looking JLo “It tasted good, I promise,” he continued.
Regardless of his cooking abilities, A-Rod has proved himself time and again to be the ultimate Instagram boyfriend, and this holiday was no exception. He took care to capture his love’s legendary dance moves, sharing a video of her glammed up and dancing at the KarJenner family’s annual, lavish holiday bash at the Kardashian West residence on Christmas Eve.
The dancing didn’t stop there — Rodriguez posted another video of J. Lo breaking it down in her pajamas beside a roaring fire after the party.
“She’s still a kid when it comes to Christmas,” he captioned the cute clip of the Second Act actress showing off moves inspired by the cult-favorite video game Fortnite, as well as a hair-toss that an onlooker attributed to pal Kim Kardashian West.
And the moves kept coming, with A-Rod capturing another impromptu pajama dance party while the kids finished opening their gifts on Christmas morning.
The pair, who began dating two years ago, previously revealed they have made a conscious effort to blend their families and make sure that their respective kids felt comfortable with the union, and with each other.
“I was so loving to his kids and he was so loving and accepting of mine, and they embraced each other right away. [It was] ‘I get a new bonus brother and sisters to hang out with all the time and it’s nice,'” Lopez told PEOPLE.
A-Rod was equally as pleased. “Our kids have become best friends and that keeps us both grounded and appreciative,” he said. “We couldn’t have asked for anything better than the four of them getting along as they do.”