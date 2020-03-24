Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez Play Backyard Baseball with Their Kids While Self-Isolating

It’s time to play ball!

Former New York Yankees player Alex Rodriguez rounded up his fiancée, Jennifer Lopez, her daughter, Emme Maribel, 12, and his two girls, Natasha Alexander, 15, and Ella Alexander, 11, for a game of backyard baseball as the family continues to self-isolate amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Rodriguez, 44, documented the family’s outdoor batting session on his Instagram, sharing a video of his “dream day” playing the sport with “four powerful young women.”

In the clip, Rodriguez and Lopez practice their hits while their daughters help as both catchers and pitchers.

Before hitting around with his family, Rodriguez live-streamed his “first ARod baseball clinic,” where he showed his followers how to perfect their hitting and fielding skills.

In his post caption, the athlete continued on to say that people who are bored and looking for activities during self-isolation at home can work on making themselves better baseball players and can also use the time “to spend quality time with family.”

“We had a blast playing a little baseball in the yard with the four powerful young women in my life,” he said.

During the video, Rodriguez is seen cheering on the rest of his family as they take turns at-bat.

“Strike one!” Lopez, 50, joked as her fiancé missed a ball during his turn.

At the end of the clip, Rodriguez gave Lopez a high five after the pair took turns batting, and told the girls to “bring it up team,” signaling them to join in for a group huddle.

“When I was their age, I couldn’t afford bats, balls ⚾️ and gloves,” he explained. “I was lucky to have great mentors to look out for me, and for the @bgcmiamidade [Boys & Girls Clubs of Miami-Dade] giving me a place to play.”

“Today, it was so much fun watching them take some cuts. The only depressing part was watching Jen lock in on her swing and launch one,” Rodriguez joked. “What can’t she do? She even hits better than I do! #ShesANatural 🔱”

At the end of their game, Rodriguez and his family snuggled up on their outdoor couch for a laugh at clips on Lopez’s phone.

“Quality time ♥️,” the Hustlers actress commented on the post.

Besides playing baseball, Lopez and Rodriguez have found other ways to entertain their kids during their time at home.

Last week, the “On the Floor” singer and her fiancé, joined their kids for a coordinated dance video posted to the singer’s TikTok account, where the group of six lined up to individually take the spotlight one by one.

Once the song began (“Something New” by Wiz Khalifa ft. Ty Dolla $ign), Rodriguez kicked off the front of the line, performing two elbow jab moves, a shimmy and a clap before moving out of the way and letting Natasha and Ella shake it out.

Next came Lopez’s twins, Emme and Maximilian “Max” David, 12, giving it their all while their superstar mama brought up the rhythmic rear.

“When the whole fam agrees on a TikTok🥰,” Lopez captioned the video.

The fun clip is only the latest on Lopez’s account to feature her adorable family. In another video posted earlier this week, Max showed off his hoverboard skills in their yard while pouring a can of Perrier into a paper cup and simultaneously doing spins on the device.

