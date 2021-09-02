Alex Rodriguez Calls Daughters Natasha, 16, and Ella, 13, the 'Best Part of Me' in Sweet Photo

Alex Rodriguez is keeping his girls close.

The 46-year-old former MLB star shared a photo on Instagram Wednesday showing himself hugging his daughters Natasha, 16, and Ella, 13 (whom he shares with ex-wife Cynthia Scurtis). In the nighttime photo, Natasha and Ella wore their pajamas while smiling with Rodriguez.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"The best part of me 💙💜," he captioned the post.

Rodriguez told Entertainment Tonight in August that he and his daughters are currently focused on "all the positive" things in life, saying he is "in a great place" four months after he and Jennifer Lopez called off their engagement.

"I had five years of an incredible life and partnership and also with my daughters, we learned so much," he said.

Want to get the biggest stories from PEOPLE every weekday? Subscribe to our new podcast, PEOPLE Every Day, to get the essential celebrity, entertainment and human interest news stories Monday through Friday.

Rodriguez and his girls lived together as a blended family with Lopez, 52, and her 13-year-old twins, daughter Emme Maribel and son Maximilian David, whom she shares with ex-husband Marc Anthony.

RELATED VIDEO: Alex Rodriguez Enjoys 'Dinner Date' with His Daughters After Jennifer Lopez Split: 'My Girls'

Rodriguez told ET he and his daughters now "have the opportunity to take that and move forward and say, 'You know what? We're so grateful for the last five years, how do we make the next five years better because of lessons learned?' "