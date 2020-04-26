Alex Rodriguez Says He's 'Incredibly Grateful' to Spend Time with Family amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Image zoom Jennifer Lopez/Instagram

Alex Rodriguez is sharing the silver lining of being stuck at home amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

On Saturday, the 44-year-old former MLB star opened up in a lengthy Instagram post about feeling "incredibly grateful" to spend more time with his family while they self-isolate together.

"I love spending so much time with these beautiful girls, who still laugh when I make goofy faces in pictures. 🤣," Rodriguez wrote, along with a photo of himself with fiancée Jennifer Lopez and his eldest daughter Natasha, 15.

"Each day I am trying to focus on doing one positive thing for someone else," the retired athlete said. "This is a time where we all need to help each other, and by doing so we will help ourselves remember that this situation may be temporary, but our actions are permanent. Let’s make the most of this time and stay together as a community, even while we are apart with our families."

Rodriguez also shared some kind words to his followers. "I hope you are doing OK and are doing your best to keep your spirits up," he wrote.

"Try to do something positive today, like texting someone you haven’t spoken to recently just to say hello," he added. "Be grateful for the people in your life. You’ll brighten their day, and then ask them to pay it forward and reach out to someone else to do the same."

"Stay safe and spread love!" the father of two said. "We will come out of this, so let’s do our best to take care of each other. ❤️."

Rodriguez and his daughters Natasha and Ella, 11, have been social distancing with Lopez, 50, and her 12-year-old twins Max and Emme.

Earlier this month, Rodriguez and the "Let's Get Loud" singer documented their Easter festivities on Instagram, showing that the four kids were not letting the COVID-19 outbreak stop them from having some fun as the blended family gathered for a group photo with bunny ear filters.

In March 2019, Lopez and Rodriguez got engaged during a romantic vacation after over two years of dating. And in a recent interview at-home edition of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, the Hustlers actress revealed that her and Rodriguez’s wedding has been impacted by the current state of the world.

“It did affect it a little bit,” Lopez said of the pandemic. “So, we’ll see what happens now … I really don’t know what’s gonna happen now as far as dates or anything like that.”

“We are just kind of in a holding pattern like the rest of the world,” she added while speaking to host Ellen DeGeneres. “So, again, it’s just something we have to wait and see in a few months how this all pans out.”

Image zoom Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Lopez remained positive about the situation, explaining that being forced to stay at home has been like “making lemonade out of lemons.”

“The whole family is here, we are all shut down for a few weeks now,” Lopez told DeGeneres, adding, “I have to say, I’ve been so on the run for the past few years that it’s nice to be home.”

