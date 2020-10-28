"Anytime that I can do things that are really important to [them] and that they're passionate about, I'm always up for it," Alex Rodriguez tells PEOPLE

Alex Rodriguez Jokes He's 'Always Available to Make a Fool Out of Myself' on TikTok for His Kids

Alex Rodriguez is always down to get down for the sake of his kids.

The former Yankees star opens up in a new interview with PEOPLE about how his daughters Ella Alexander, 12, and Natasha Alexander, 15, inspire him to let go when it comes to trying new things that make them happy — like busting a move on TikTok.

"I certainly enjoy it," says Rodriguez, 45. "I mean, anytime that I can do things that are really important to [them] and that they're passionate about, I'm always up for it. I'm always available to make a fool out of myself for a few extra laughs."

"And it's funny the amount of things that your daughters make you do and how I agree to them," he quips. "It's all in good fun and I think a lot of people get a lot of laughs out of our dances."

The father of two also talks about how Ella and Natasha have fared amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic in terms of taking virtual classes before they recently went back to physical school.

"It's been challenging," says Rodriguez. "I have an eighth-grader and a sophomore. The two girls would much rather be in school. I can't even imagine being in eighth grade or 10th grade and having to do it through Zoom. But they're slowly getting back into the swing of things."

"And I think there's an appreciation now when they come back and things get normalized in the months ahead," the retired athlete continues. "I think we can all be a little sweeter, a little kinder, a little bit more patient."

"And I think, hopefully, they're enjoying that," Rodriguez adds.

Rodriguez — who stars in a new commercial for LG alongside Ella and Natasha — also loves spending time cooking with them. But the girls sometimes get a little fed up with him!

"They usually try to throw me out of the kitchen!" he tells PEOPLE. "It's not where I do my best work, and they're quick to remind me of that."

As is the case for many families, the ongoing global pandemic has meant more time at home for Rodriguez — and more time in the kitchen.

"We've had a lot more family time and homecooked meals lately," he says.