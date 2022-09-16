Watch Alex Rodriguez's Daughter Natasha Nail the National Anthem at Miami Marlins Game

Alex Rodriguez is dad to daughters Natasha, 17, and Ella, 14

By
Georgia Slater
Published on September 16, 2022
Photo: Robin Marchant/Getty; Alex Rodriguez/Instagram

Alex Rodriguez's daughter is making a name for herself in the MLB — but not for playing baseball!

On Thursday night, Rodriguez's daughter Natasha, 17, sang the National Anthem at the Miami Marlins game against the Philadelphia Phillies at LoanDepot Park in Miami.

The former New York Yankees star, 47, documented the special moment and shared a video of the impressive performance on Instagram. Rodriguez, who is also dad to 14-year-old daughter Ella, included clapping and heart emojis in the comments of the post.

The clip shows the moment Natasha, wearing a Marlins jersey with her last name Rodriguez printed on the back, walks onto the field and performs on the baseball diamond for the crowd.

The athlete frequently shares sweet photos with his daughters on social media.

Over the summer, Rodriguez was joined by Natasha and Ella during his Italian vacation in Capri and commemorated the occasion by posting a cute photo of himself and his girls, both of whom he shares with ex-wife Cynthia Scurtis.

"Look who showed up in Capri? Lucky guy❤️ #girldad #capri," Alex captioned the stunning snap, in which Natasha and Ella can be seen sporting crisp, white summer dresses as they smile for the camera, posing with their dad on a yacht in the middle of the gorgeous Italian waters.

Rodriguez also shared a plethora of clips from his vacation to his Instagram Story, including one of him planting a loving smooch on the cheek of his "baby girl Ella Bella," and a boomerang of himself and his girls hamming it up for the camera, flashing peace signs after the sunset.

Last December, a source told PEOPLE that Rodriguez — who split from fiancée Jennifer Lopez in April 2021 — is spending "a lot of time with his daughters and enjoying every minute of it."

Rodriguez is "a good father and family means a lot to him," according to the insider. The source added that the retired shortstop is "having a great time with his life and family."

