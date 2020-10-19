Alex Rodriguez and Daughter Natasha Take on Jennifer Lopez TikTok Challenge — and Singer Responds

Jennifer Lopez responded in beau Alex Rodriguez's comments section after the MLB legend posted the sweet video to his Instagram

Alex Rodriguez and his daughter Natasha Alexander are getting dance lessons from one of the greats: Jennifer Lopez, of course!

Ahead of the Dodgers' win over the Braves on Sunday, which took the Los Angeles team to the World Series, Rodriguez and his 15-year-old boogied to Lopez and Maluma's new hit "Pa' Ti," performing some of the dance moves from the song's music video.

Lopez, 51, had nothing but praise for her fiancé in the comments section. "I love when you dance. 🤗😘😂," she wrote, to which Rodriguez replied with a sunglasses-face emoji.

Lopez and Maluma, 26, debuted their two-part music video for the songs "Pa' Ti" and "Lonely" last month on TikTok, with an unexpected twist as "Pa' Ti" transitioned into "Lonely."

The music video tells the story of a wealthy woman, played by Lopez, who falls in love with a man played by Maluma, who at first appears to be her security guard. As Lopez and Maluma sing and dance throughout the first track, the duo get closer and closer, ending up in bed together.

But before "Lonely" can begin, the pair are interrupted when FBI agents storm into the house to arrest Lopez's character — and it's revealed that Maluma's character was an undercover agent the whole time.

Natasha actually makes a brief appearance during the "Pa' Ti" portion of the music video, too, holding up a folder with a sheet of paper for Lopez to sign between dance movies amid an office setting.

"That's been a huge blessing for us during this time," she said of their now-nightly dinners. "Because Alex and I have both separately and now together lived a gypsy-type life, as both of our careers require tons of travel. The blessing of the quarantine for us was having dinner with the kids every night, for months and months."

"I don't think that would've ever happened," the singer-dancer-actress continued, "and [it] probably reminded us how much we need to do that more."