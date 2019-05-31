Alex Rodriguez Raves Over 'Beautiful Angel' Daughter Natasha, 14, as She Graduates Middle School  

Alex Rodriguez‘s daughter Natasha, 14, is off to high school!

On Thursday, Rodriguez, 43, gushed over his eldest child with ex Cynthia Scurtis following her middle school graduation.

“How is my beautiful angel going to be a freshman in high school?!” Rodriguez captioned an Instagram photo, which shows himself along with fiancée Jennifer Lopez and Scurtis, 46, smiling alongside Natasha, who wore a floor-length lace dress, on her special day.

Lopez, 49, opted for a green dress paired with a Chanel belt and black heels. Rodriguez also looked dapper in a navy blue suit.

Rodriguez’s other daughter Ella, 11, was also in the shot as well as Lopez’s 11-year-old twins Emme Maribel and Maximilian David with ex Marc Anthony.

“Congrats Tashi, we love you! 👩🏽‍🎓❤️” Rodriguez added. He then shared a photo from the ceremony program, which shows Natasha, 14, was Student Government President.

J. Lo also celebrated Natasha’s accomplishment.

“So proud of this sweet girl,” Lopez wrote over the shot of herself and A-Rod posing with Natasha.

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Babies newsletter.

Image zoom Instagram/Jennifer Lopez

Image zoom

The sweet moment comes just one day after Rodriguez joined Lopez and Anthony at son Max’s school concert.

The retired MLB pro posted a video of him sandwiched between the famously musically gifted duo: Lopez and Anthony, 50. As kids can be heard singing Dolly Parton‘s rendition of “I Will Always Love You” in the background of the clip, Rodriguez panned his camera from Lopez to Anthony as they both dramatically mouthed the lyrics to the song.

“Those who can, do. Those who can’t, sit between two people that can and stay quiet! #imnotasinger,” Rodriguez captioned the post.

Rodriguez also shared a photo of the program to his Instagram Stories, calling attention to the fact that Lopez and Anthony’s son had a solo in the all-grade performance of Shania Twain‘s “You’re Still the One” by circling it in red.

RELATED: J. Lo and A-Rod Attend Their Daughters’ Dance Recital — and Pose with Her Ex Marc Anthony

Lopez re-posted Rodriguez’s Instagram Story to her own page and added the hashtag “#ProudParents.” She also shared a photo of her son dressed up in a cowboy hat for the concert, along with the word “Maxi!!!!” and a blue heart emoji.

Lopez and Rodriguez got engaged in March after more than two years together, and they started blending their families early on in the relationship.

“I was so loving to his kids and he was so loving and accepting of mine, and they embraced each other right away. [It was] ‘I get a new bonus brother and sisters to hang out with all the time and it’s nice,’ ” Lopez previously told PEOPLE of how well their families clicked.