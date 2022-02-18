Alex Rodriguez Shares Sweet Photo from 'Date Night' with Daughters Natasha, 17, and Ella, 13

Alex Rodriguez is all smiles during his night out with his daughters.

On Thursday, the former baseball player, 46, shared a photo on Instagram after taking his daughters Natasha, 17, and Ella, 13 — whom he shares with ex-wife Cynthia Scurtis — out to dinner.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The three sat together in a restaurant booth smiling for the family snap.

"Date night ❤️💙," he captioned the post.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Alex Rodriguez and his daughters Credit: A Rod/Instagram

In December, a source told PEOPLE that Rodriguez is currently single and spending "a lot of time with his daughters and enjoying every minute of it."

Rodriguez is "a good father and family means a lot to him," according to the insider. The source added that the retired shortstop is "having a great time with his life and family."

Rodriguez also celebrated Thanksgiving with his loved ones including Natasha, Ella and Scurtis.

Back in November, the retired athlete shared a photo on Instagram showing himself hugging his daughters before calling them, "The best part of me," in the caption.

Rodriguez told Entertainment Tonight in August that since the breakup, he and his daughters are "in a great place" and now "have the opportunity to take that and move forward and say, 'You know what? We're so grateful for the last five years, how do we make the next five years better because of lessons learned?' "