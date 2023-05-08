Alex Rodriguez Shares Courtside Selfie with Girlfriend Jaclyn Cordeiro and Daughters at NBA Game

Alex Rodriguez took in a Miami Heat game over the weekend, alongside his girlfriend and two kids.

In the courtside snap, Rodriguez, 47, is sitting alongside fitness trainer Jaclyn Cordeiro, 44, and daughters Natasha, 18, and Ella, 15, all smiling for the selfie taken by the athlete.

The former Yankees player captioned the post, "White Out #miamiheat #nba #playoffs."

Rodriguez and Coreiro were first romantically linked in October, and went Instagram official two months later.

Just last month, Rodriguez posted a sweet video montage on Instagram to commemorate Ella's 15th birthday.

"Happy Birthday to my dreamer, free spirit, the one who keeps us all grounded. Couldn't be more proud of you @ellaarod," he captioned the post.

The dad of two also took to Instagram last month to congratulate Natasha, who will be attending the University of Michigan in the fall.

"Can't believe she's about to graduate and head off to college. I've got all the emotions. For now, GO BLUE!! 💙," wrote the proud dad.

Rodriguez shares his daughters with ex-wife Cynthia Scurtis, 50.