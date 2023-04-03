Alex Rodriguez Celebrates Daughter Natasha on Attending University of Michigan: 'All the Emotions'

Alex Rodriguez's daughter is going to be a Wolverine!

Over the weekend, the former New York Yankees star, 47, shared on Instagram that his daughter Natasha, 18, will be attending the University of Michigan.

Rodriguez celebrated Natasha's accomplishment while reflecting on his feelings as his first child gets ready to leave the nest.

"Can't believe she's about to graduate and head off to college. I've got all the emotions. For now, GO BLUE!! 💙," Rodriguez wrote alongside an adorable picture of the pair.

In the photo, the father-daughter duo smile and form an "M" with their hands as they lay on Natasha's bed, which is decorated with maize and blue balloons.

Tom Brady commented on the post, writing, "Yeah🙏🏻🙏🏻❤️❤️❤️."

Natasha also shared the exciting news on her own page, adding that she will be pursuing a BFA in musical theater.

"I am extremely honored and proud to share that I will be continuing my artistic and academic studies at the University of Michigan pursuing a BFA in Musical Theatre! I still can't believe this is a real opportunity I've been given, and it's an absolute dream come true!!!" she wrote.

Rodriguez, who shares daughters Natasha and Ella, 14, with ex-wife Cynthia Scurtis, sweetly replied on her post, "So proud of you Tashi ❤️❤️❤️."

Natasha has previously shown her passion for performing, singing the National Anthem at the Miami Marlins game against the Philadelphia Phillies at LoanDepot Park in Miami in September.

The dad of two documented the special moment and shared a video of the impressive performance on Instagram. The clip showed the moment Natasha, who wore a Marlins jersey with her last name Rodriguez printed on the back, walked onto the field and performed on the baseball diamond for the crowd.