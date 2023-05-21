Alex Rodriguez Celebrates Daughter Natasha's High School Graduation: 'Proud of You Always'

Alex Rodriguez is celebrating his family's latest home run!

The former Yankees player, 47, shared a heartfelt post on Instagram Saturday, in which he congratulated his eldest daughter Natasha for her high school graduation.

"Yesterday was bittersweet," Rodriguez began his post. "Tashi, I can't make time stand still, so my wish for you is to go out in the world with confidence, knowing your worth and believing in yourself."

"As you move on from one chapter to the next, I'm most proud of who you are as a person," he continued. "Honest, kind, compassionate, intuitive and wise beyond your years."

Added the athlete, "As your father, I'm supposed to be your role model. But for the last 18 years, you've been mine. Proud of you always! Love, Daddy 💙."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Natasha, 18, took a moment to respond to her dad's post, writing in the comment section: "Thank you Daddy 💙."

In one photo from the collection, A-Rod and his family can be seen smiling big, as Natasha poses alongside her mother Cynthia Scurtis and stepdad Angel Nicolas, as well as her little sisters Ella, 15, and Camilla. (Rodriguez shares Ella and Natasha with Scurtis, 50, who married Nicolas years after the pair split.)

He also shared a throwback pic of his eldest daughter, plus some additional shots of her posing alongside other family members.

RELATED VIDEO: Alex Rodriguez Calls Ex-Wife Cynthia Scurtis a 'World Class Mommy' As They Reunite for Workout

Natasha announced back in April that she decided to continue her academic pursuits at the University of Michigan as she aims for a BFA in musical theatre.

"I still can't believe this is a real opportunity I've been given, and it's an absolute dream come true," Natasha shared on Instagram at the time.

Rodriguez also congratulated Natasha on her college acceptance, writing, "Can't believe she's about to graduate and head off to college. I've got all the emotions. For now, GO BLUE!! 💙."