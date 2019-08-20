Alex Rodriguez Reveals He Uses a Burner Instagram Account to Follow His Daughters on Social Media

Alex Rodriguez has a contract with his daughters about what he’s allowed to post to social media — but little do they know that he has his own way of finding out what they’re posting too.

The former Yankees star, 44, revealed on an episode of Barstool Sports’ Chicks in the Office podcast that he uses a “burner” Instagram account to see what his daughters are up to on social media.

“My daughters don’t let me follow them on social media. It’s awful,” he told co-hosts Ria Ciuffo and Francesca Mariano.

But Rodriguez revealed he has his ways of keeping tabs on Natasha Alexander, 14, and 11-year-old Ella Alexander‘s Instagram posts — when Ciuffo and Mariano asked if he had a “dad burner account,” he said “absolutely.”

But just because Natasha and Ella don’t want their dad following them, it doesn’t mean that they don’t weigh in on their famous father’s content.

“Oh my gosh, they are like the COO and the CEO of my social media craziness, whatever I do,” Rodriguez said. “They’re so good. Every time I post something, usually like, five out of 10, both of them would DM and say, ‘Dad, are you serious? Dad, you know I’m going into high school this year. Dad, this is how bullying starts.'”

“I have contracts with both of them that if I post something — now, you know, they’re getting to be teenagers, they have to approve everything — and I’m like, ‘Okay, I got it, I’m sorry,” he added.

Image zoom Alex Rodriguez and daughters Natasha and Ella Drew Hallowell/Getty

RELATED: Jennifer Lopez May Have Just Out-Gifted Alex Rodriguez for His 44th Birthday

Rodriguez said that his two girls are at an age where they’re embarrassed of him — when Ciuffo and Mariano asked what they find most embarrassing about him, he jovially replied, “That’s a long list.”

“It’s funny because they both used to love it when I would drop them off at school,” Rodriguez said, saying that now they ask him to drop them off at least two blocks away.

Natasha and Ella seem to have approved a few photos recently, as Rodriguez has been sharing photos of the family’s summer with his fiancée Jennifer Lopez and her twins, Maximilian “Max” David and Emme Maribel, 11.

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Parents newsletter.

RELATED: ‘Family First!’ Alex Rodriguez Shares Snap with Jennifer Lopez and Their Kids Following Rental Car Burglary

On Monday, he shared a video explaining the whirlwind first day back to school, saying that all four kids were going to different schools and his head was “spinning” from the busy schedule.

“Less than 4️⃣ hours of sleep + 4️⃣ kids + 4️⃣ different schools + 4️⃣ orientations =😴😴😴😴,” he wrote in the caption.

Last week, he shared a sweet black-and-white snapshot of the whole crew, saying, “This is what matters most. #FamilyFirst ❤️.”