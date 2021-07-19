Alex Pettyfer, Toni Garrn Welcome Daughter Luca Malaika: 'She Immediately Stole Our Hearts'

Alex Pettyfer and German supermodel Toni Garrn got married in October 2020 and revealed their pregnancy news in March

Newly minted family of three!

Magic Mike actor Alex Pettyfer and his wife, German supermodel Toni Garrn, welcomed their first baby together, daughter Luca Malaika, last week, she announced on Instagram Monday, sharing a photo of the newborn's foot.

"The most magical experience of my life brought Luca Malaika into our world last week. She immediately stole our hearts forever 💜," Garrn captioned her post.

"I guess what it means for me is my life is definitely changing forever," Garrn said in a video for the magazine, showing off her baby bump at the time. "What was my very first reaction when I found out that I was pregnant? I think the first word that came to me was 'finally!' I was very, very, very excited."

She said the "best part" about being pregnant was "waking up every morning and knowing I'm pregnant." Garrn added, "It's the most beautiful, happy feeling. I touch my belly right away, and I'm just super excited to have my little one inside me."

"I think my whole life already changed," said Garrn. "But it's the perfect year for me to have a baby because everything already slowed down so much. My body finally has the patience and the time, and my brain has the patience and the time just to be very fulfilled and present with just being a parent, which I'd love to be."

"I just dream of the way her or his face is gonna look. The way it's gonna be, the way it's gonna smell," she added. "I just can't wait to meet my baby."

Pettyfer announced that he was taking a break from social media for the month of July, writing that "it's important for our mental health to not to become attached to anything, to always keep an open mind, a pure awareness of our state of being."