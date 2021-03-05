Alex Pettyfer and Wife Toni Garrn Expecting First Child: 'Life Is Definitely Changing Forever'

Alex Pettyfer and Toni Garrn are going to be parents!

The Magic Mike actor, 30, and the German supermodel, 28, are currently expecting their first child together, she revealed with Vogue Germany on Friday. The pair tied the knot in October during a ceremony in Hamburg, Germany.

"I guess what it means for me is my life is definitely changing forever," Garrn says in a video for the magazine, showing off her baby bump. "What was my very first reaction when I found out that I was pregnant? I think the first word that came to me was 'finally!' I was very, very, very excited."

The mom-to-be says the "best part" about being pregnant is "waking up every morning and knowing I'm pregnant." She adds, "It's the most beautiful, happy feeling. I touch my belly right away, and I'm just super excited to have my little one inside me."

"I think my whole life already changed," says Garrn. "But it's the perfect year for me to have a baby because everything already slowed down so much. My body finally has the patience and the time, and my brain has the patience and the time just to be very fulfilled and present with just being a parent, which I'd love to be."

"I just dream of the way her or his face is gonna look. The way it's gonna be, the way it's gonna smell," she adds. "I just can't wait to meet my baby."

On Instagram, Garrn shared the Vogue Germany video with the caption, "I've been keeping this secret for.. pretty much 6 months exactly. FINALLY I can share my biggest news with you all. Let the journey beginn."