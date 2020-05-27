Washington Capitals Captain Alex Ovechkin and Wife Nastya Welcome Son Ilya Aleksandrovich

Alex Ovechkin is a father of two!

The 34-year-old NHL star announced on Wednesday that he and his wife, Nastya, had welcomed their second child that day, sharing a photo of the trio in the hospital.

In the sweet photo, Ovechkin looks at the camera as he bends down over his wife's hospital bed. Meanwhile, Nastya holds their newborn, gazing down at him.

"Thank you, my beloved @nastyashubskaya, for our charming baby! I am the happiest !!" the athlete captioned his post, shared early Wednesday morning, in Russian. "I love you very much! Ilya Aleksandrovich Ovechkin, welcome to this beautiful world, our boy! ❤️❤️❤️🙏🏻🙏🏻❤️❤️❤️"

Wrote Nastya alongside the same snapshot on her Instagram account, in Russian, "05/27/2020 our son was born, Ilya Aleksandrovich Ovechkin 55 cm 3800 g! We are the happiest🙏🏻."

Image zoom Alex Ovechkin and wife Nastya Alexander Ovechkin/Instagram

Image zoom Alex Ovechkin's wife Nastya Nastasiya Ovechkina/ Instagram

Ahead of her son's birth, Nastya shared one final snapshot of her baby bump in a selfie-style video on her Instagram Story, showing off her belly under a fitted blue dress.

Ovechkin and Nastya revealed they were expecting their second child back in February, with some help from their 21-month-old son Sergei Aleksandrovich.

In the photos, the Washington Capitals captain and his wife posed for the camera alongside little Sergei, who was sandwiched between his parents. Nastya placed her hand on her baby bump in both snapshots.

"We are waiting for you very much," she captioned the post, in Russian, adding hashtags including, "#ovechkinfamily," "#pregnancy" and "#secondbaby."

Nastya shared a collection of black-and-white photos from the couple's coed baby shower the following month, which seemed to boast a "Little Gentleman" theme based on the writing on the bow-tie cookies.

Other sweet touches included a multi-tier cake featuring a black-and-gold top hat and gold bow tie and suspender frosted decorations, as well as coordinating cake pops and décor around the space.

Guests all wore bow ties for the occasion — with the exception of the mama-to-be, who opted to show off her baby bump under a red dress.