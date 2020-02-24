Washington Capitals Captain Alex Ovechkin and Wife Nastya Expecting Second Child

Image zoom Alexander Ovechkin (L) and wife Nastya Alexander Ovechkin/Instagram

Alex Ovechkin‘s fatherhood experience is about to go into overtime!

The Washington Capitals captain, 34, and his wife Nastya are expecting their second child together, the mother-to-be announced on Instagram Monday.

In the photos, the athlete and his wife pose for the camera alongside their 18-month-old son Sergei Aleksandrovich, who is sandwiched between his parents. Nastya places her hand on her baby bump in both snapshots.

“We are waiting for you very much,” she captioned the post, in Russian, adding hashtags including, “#ovechkinfamily,” “#pregnancy” and “#secondbaby.”

Image zoom Alexander Ovechkin and family Alexander Ovechkin/ Instagram

A Capitals spokesperson previously confirmed to nhl.com that Ovechkin and Nastya, a model, were married in August 2016 in a “small private wedding.”

After they began dating in early 2015, the hockey star announced their engagement on Instagram in September of that year, sharing a photo of the couple and captioning it in Russian, “She said yes.”

They welcomed son Sergei in August 2018, with Ovechkin captioning a snapshot of their newborn’s tiny foot, in Russian, “Thank you my girl for the very best day of my life.”

Ten days after Sergei’s arrival, the couple used social media to thank Mariana Bubucea for her safe, expert delivery of their son. Nastya captioned a photo slideshow in Russian, in part, “The person from whom such power, such positive and warmth comes … next to her you feel such calm that during the birth I absolutely did not feel anxiety or fear! Thank you for your professionalism!”

Ovechkin echoed his wife’s sentiments, remarking in Russian alongside a re-post of the images, “I want to join the words of my wife and thank again the best doctor @mbubucea. I had inner peace of mind knowing that the two main people in my life are in your hands!”

Nastya revealed the couple’s pregnancy news in June, hours after Ovechkin led the Washington Capitals to their first-ever Stanley Cup victory.

“We did it,” she wrote in Russian alongside a photo of herself standing next to her husband, cradling her baby bump while Ovechkin proudly displayed the huge cup.

“My hero,” she added after tacking on three strong-arm emojis and the hashtags, “#stanleycup,” “#letsgocaps” and “#wedidit.”