Alex O'Loughlin: My House Is a 'Man Factory'
Boy, oh boy, Malia Jones has got her hands full!
During a Tuesday appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, the surfer and model’s partner Alex O’Loughlin joked the scales have been tipped in their Hawaii home.
“It’s a man factory in the house,” the Hawaii Five-0 star, 36, tells Ellen DeGeneres of the family’s living space.
In addition to Jones’ 4-year-old son Spike, the couple welcomed their first child together — son Lion — in October. “He’s very measured,” O’Loughlin says of his baby boy.
But it’s the actor’s first born — 15-year-old Saxon — who has the doting dad fearing for the future. “[He] is pretty rowdy. He’s like 6′ and it’s terrifying,” O’Loughlin jokes.
“I don’t know if he’s mine because if you do the math — what, do they stop growing at 21? He’ll be like 7′ 3″!”
Courtesy Alex O’Loughlin/Inset: John Sciulli/Wireimage
— Anya Leon