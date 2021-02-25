Alex Morgan Scores Her First Goal for the U.S. Women's National Team Since Becoming a Mom

Alex Morgan is a mom who's dominating on the pitch!

Morgan, 31, scored her first goal for the U.S. Women's National Team since welcoming daughter Charlie last year during the U.S. match against Argentina in the She Believes Cup on Wednesday.

The U.S. emerged victorious, beating Argentina 6-0. The win made the USWNT the first to win back-to-back titles in the cup, CBS Sports reported.

Megan Rapinoe scored two goals, and Carli Lloyd, Kristie Mewis and Christen Press all found the net in addition to Morgan.

Morgan celebrated the milestone on her Instagram Story Wednesday, sharing a post from USWNT and adding, "First @USWNT goal as a Momma" along with an emoji wearing a party hat.

Morgan and husband Servando Carrasco welcomed Charlie in May 2020 shortly before moving to London to play for Tottenham Hotspur F.C. She made her debut on the team on Nov. 7 in a match against Reading F.C.

"Today was a milestone for me personally (yes and for our country!!!)" the Olympic gold medalist said on Instagram to mark the day, noting that it was the same day the U.S. presidential election results were done being counted.

"So happy to be back on the field doing what I love," she added, sharing a photo of herself holding Charlie on the field at the Hive Stadium.

Speaking with PEOPLE about the busyness of having a baby, moving to a new country and playing professional soccer all in the midst of a pandemic, Morgan said she is grateful to have been able to spend time with Charlie and Carrasco.