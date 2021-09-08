In the new docuseries Ready for Anything, Alex Morgan opens up about returning to the soccer pitch after welcoming her first child, daughter Charlie, in May 2020

Alex Morgan Says It Was 'Really Difficult' to Return to Soccer After Birth of Daughter Charlie

Alex Morgan is giving fans an inside look at her motherhood journey.

In the premiere episode of Ready for Anything, media platform TOGETHXR's four-part docuseries presented by AT&T, the soccer star, 32, speaks candidly about her experience as a first-time mom to daughter Charlie Elena, 16 months, and her return to professional soccer.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"It was really difficult coming back," the athlete and TOGETHXR co-founder admits of returning to the soccer pitch, where she helped to lead the U.S. Women's National Team to the medal stand at the Tokyo Olympics, after becoming a new mom.

"Professional soccer aside, it was really hard being a first-time mom, I had to hear time and time again that I was going to be the same player when I came back from pregnancy. Giving birth and starting a family didn't mean ending a career," adds Morgan.

Morgan welcomed Charlie with husband Servando Carrasco in early May 2020, six weeks after the Tokyo Olympics were postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Alex Morgan Alex Morgan

Left: Credit: Togethxr/YouTube Right: Credit: Togethxr/YouTube

The premiere episode, titled "Moms Are Superheroes," includes footage of a then-pregnant Morgan having conversations about her concerns as a mom-to-be.

"It's also quite overwhelming figuring out what I do when I bring the baby home," she said at the time. "When do I bathe her? What's the feeding schedule? How do I sleep? How does she sleep?"

"How am I gonna sleep the night before important games? How am I going to breastfeed at halftime because my boobs are hurting?" she continued.

The athlete also spoke about her hopes for her little girl, sharing that her "goal is to raise a daughter that's confident, that's strong and believes in herself and that finds things she loves to do in life that fulfill her."

"I want her to see that she has no limits, that she feels fearless and like she can accomplish anything and everything," Morgan added. "And I want her to be proud of her mommy."