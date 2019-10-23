A Year of Wins! Soccer Stars Alex Morgan and Servando Carrasco Expecting a Daughter

The wins just keep on coming for Alex Morgan this year — she’s going to be a mom!

The Orlando Pride and U.S. women’s national soccer team forward and her husband, MLS player Servando Carrasco, are expecting their first child, a daughter, her rep confirms exclusively to PEOPLE.

In a sweet beachside snapshot shared with PEOPLE, the mom-to-be, 30, shows off her baby bump under a blush-colored midi dress while Carrasco, 31, holds his wife’s hand in one of his and a sign reading “BABY GIRL / APRIL 2020” in the other.

“We are so overjoyed to grow our family,” Morgan tells PEOPLE, adding of her daughter on the way, “She’s the best World Cup gift I could have asked for.”

As part of the women’s national soccer team, Morgan helped lead her teammates (including co-captains Megan Rapinoe and Carli Lloyd) to the United State’s fourth total FIFA Women’s World Cup championship in July, after last taking home the title in 2015.

Following the victory, Morgan told PEOPLE that she and her teammates “are always trying to encourage and inspire the next generation of girls to play sports. And I think that we are doing our job in that way.”

The U.S. women’s national soccer team made headlines this past year throughout their constant fight for equal pay. In March, they filed a gender-discrimination lawsuit against the United States Soccer Federation because they were not being paid as much as the men’s team.

“We have this platform and we’ve been able to use that and really show the magnitude of the inequalities that we have in the sport,” Morgan said.

Image zoom Alex Morgan (center) with the U.S. women's national soccer team Sipa via AP

Morgan and Carrasco, a midfielder for LA Galaxy who previously played for Orlando City SC from 2015 to 2017, tied the knot on New Year’s Eve in 2014, PEOPLE revealed exclusively.

The soccer-star couple, who got engaged the previous December, rang in the new year in style, exchanging vows in front of nearly 200 guests at Rancho Dos Pueblos in Santa Barbara, California.

“To be surrounded by our family and friends tonight in such a beautiful location, and on New Year’s Eve to boot, has just been magical,” the bride told PEOPLE at the time.

“We are both so happy, grateful and excited to start our lives together as Mr. and Mrs. Carrasco,” Morgan added. “I truly married my best friend.”

And while their little one on the way is the first child for the spouses of nearly five years, it’s possible that they’ve gotten in plenty of parenting practice thanks to their teammates’ kids (including Dom and Sydney Leroux Dwyer‘s 3-month-old daughter Roux James) and their 1-year-old niece.

Almost exactly one year ago — on Oct. 22, 2018 — Carrasco shared a snapshot of himself and his wife with their family’s new addition, wrapped in a sweet footprint-covered blanket as she lay in Morgan’s arms.

“Welcome to the fam baby Liv !!” he captioned the image. “Congrats to my bro @kuzryan and @yeahimjen.”