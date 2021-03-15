Baby Goals! New Moms Ashlyn Harris and Ali Krieger Join Alex Morgan for Mother-Daughter Outing

Mommy-daughter goals!

On Sunday, Alex Morgan shared a photo of herself and daughter Charlie Elena, 10 months, on a sunny strawberry-picking excursion with her soccer teammates Ashlyn Harris and Ali Krieger and their new addition. Harris and Krieger, who tied the knot in December 2019, announced last month that their first child, daughter Sloane Phillips, was born on Feb. 12.

"Girls' Day 🍓 🌻 🍼," 31-year-old Morgan, who shares her first child with husband Servando Carrasco, captioned her post on Instagram.

Harris, 35, joked in the comment section: "I think we need a before and after picture of Charlie 😍. 😂 she got dirty picking those strawberries 🍓 mommas."

On her own Instagram page, Harris shared another sweet photo from the day out, showing herself and Morgan getting to know each other's baby girls. "BRB, Heart exploding. So much love in one photo Auntie @alexmorgan13 #strawberrypicking," she wrote alongside the pic.

Announcing Sloane's arrival last month, Harris and Krieger wrote a moving message to the birth mother and to one another.

"Dear Birth Mom, Our promise: We promise Sloane will be loved every single day by us, our friends and our family. We promise to give her the tools to live a happy, successful life of inclusivity and support. We promise to share her adoption story with her from the very beginning and celebrate every milestone! We promise to encourage her to follow her dreams no matter how big or small. We promise to be open minded and respect your wishes to have future communication and that she will always know how much you love her!" the parents wrote.

"Welcome to our family, Sloane Phillips.. we are so in love with you already! This has been one of the most beautiful yet stressful processes I've ever experienced with you, @ashlynharris24 and I love you even more throughout this journey, if that's even possible. When we first dated, we always spoke about adoption and always wanted to give a child a loving, happy and stable home. I cannot wait to give her the world and be the best Mom I can be with you right by my side ❤️," Krieger added in her own post.

Harris further expressed her gratitude and appreciation for her wife Krieger in her announcement post.

"To My Wife, My heart is exploding with Joy. We did it, baby! All of the ups and downs, tears, stress and anxiety was worth it to have this beautiful blessing in our arms. We are building what we've always dreamt of. You both are my everything and I promise to always do right by the both of you. I love you so much," she wrote.