Alex Morgan and her husband Servando Carrasco welcomed their daughter Charlie Elena in May 2020

Alex Morgan Has a Beach Day with 10-Month-Old Daughter Charlie: 'Suns Out Buns Out'

Alex Morgan and her daughter Charlie Elena enjoyed a sunny day in Florida!

The U.S. Soccer Women's National Team player, 31, shared a photo on her Instagram Stories of herself and her 10-month-old on the beach.

Morgan wore a blue one-piece bathing suit with a plunging neckline and a pink baseball hat, meanwhile Charlie wore a one-piece bathing suit with a clamshell pattern and a bucket hat.

"Suns out buns out," the soccer player captioned the moment.

The first-time mom's post comes days after she posted a photo of a playdate between her daughter and her soccer teammates Ashlyn Harris and Ali Krieger's daughter Sloane Phillips.

Morgan's daughter, whom she shares with her husband Servando Carrasco, was born on May 7.

Harris and Krieger, who tied the knot in December 2019, announced last month that their first child, daughter Sloane Phillips, was born on Feb. 12. The couple welcomed their baby through adoption.

Morgan and her teammates took their daughters to go strawberry picking.

"Girls' Day 🍓 🌻 🍼," captioned her post on Instagram.

Harris, 35, joked in the comment section: "I think we need a before and after picture of Charlie 😍. 😂 she got dirty picking those strawberries 🍓 mommas."

Morgan has had a busy schedule since giving birth and returning to the soccer field for the U.S. NWT last month.

Last November, the soccer superstar opened up about her journey back to the game and her relief that the 2020 Summer Olympics had to be pushed back to 2021 since she was pregnant during the original scheduled date for the games.

"I felt like I was able to stop feeling that selfishness of wanting to get back on the field right away after having Charlie," Morgan told PEOPLE of her reaction to the Games' postponement to July 23, 2021.

She added, "And I was just like, 'Okay, she could come on her own timeline. I get to stay home and just be a mom and I don't need to — after a couple of weeks or whatever — rush off to the gym, rush off to the field.' So, I really just was on her schedule and it was really, really nice."

"As terrible as the pandemic is for so many businesses, for so many people, for so many families and those who lost loved ones, I feel very fortunate to be able to see the positives in this," she admitted. "And that is to be able to spend way more time with my family than I ever had imagined before."

Six months after giving birth, Morgan returned to the field for a game with her then-team London's Tottenham Hotspur F.C.