Alex Morgan's Baby Daughter Charlie Walks Along the Sidelines at Soccer Practice in Adorable Video

Alex Morgan is spending some quality time with her baby girl on the pitch.

The professional soccer player, 31, was joined by her 11-month-old daughter Charlie Elena during practice on Thursday.

In an Instagram video shared by the U.S. Women's National soccer team, the toddler can be seen walking along the sidelines as Morgan and the rest of the team cheer her on.

Midfielder Rose Lavelle attempts to get Charlie to walk in her direction by waving a stuffed toy in the air, but the tiny tot soon finds her mother instead.

"Dog whisperer? ✔️ Baby whisperer? 🤔," the video's caption read. "A for effort, @lavellerose."

On her account, Morgan reposted the video and joked that Charlie is "going through a big 'mom only' aka clingy aka NO NEW FRIENDS phase 😩🤪."

Despite her attachment to mom, Charlie did find time to participate in a team huddle in another video shared by the USWNT on their Instagram Stories.

In the clip, Morgan chants alongside her teammates as she holds her daughter in her arms.

"1, 2, 3 — team!" she says, bouncing her baby girl.

Alex Morgan daughter Charlie Image zoom Credit: US Women's National Team/Instagram

Morgan welcomed Charlie with husband Servando Carrasco on May 7, 2020 — shortly before moving to London to play for Tottenham Hotspur F.C.

"She made us wait longer than expected, but I should have known she would do it her way and her way only," the Olympic gold medalist said at the time. "My super moon baby."

In November, Morgan opened up to PEOPLE about her life as a new mom amid the pandemic, sharing that she's grateful to have been able to spend time with her husband and their newborn.

"As terrible as the pandemic is for so many businesses, for so many people, for so many families and those who lost loved ones, I feel very fortunate to be able to see the positives in this," she said. "And that is to be able to spend way more time with my family than I ever had imagined before."

Morgan added that each day has been filled with something new and exciting when watching her daughter grow.

"I think every single day I see her doing something new or changing just a little bit. Whether it's something she says, her outbursts and the way that she talks, it might be different one day or the next day," she explained.