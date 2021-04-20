Alex Hall and Wife Brianna Expecting First Child, a Baby Boy: 'Such a Sweet Surprise'

Brianna and Alex Hall began dating in 2017 and later tied the knot on Nov. 1, 2020

Alex Hall is preparing for a new addition at home!

The rising country singer/guitarist, 26, and his wife Brianna are expecting their first baby together, a son, they reveal exclusively with PEOPLE.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"This baby has been such a blessing and such a sweet surprise. We're so excited to meet him in September," the mom-to-be, 25, says.

Hall adds, "We actually found out we were pregnant on Jan. 8, which was also the release day for my song 'Last One To Leave' with Brad Paisley. So we celebrated a little differently for that one!"

The couple adds that they originally wanted the sex of their baby on the way to remain a surprise — but they simply couldn't hold off on finding out.

"We originally wanted to wait and do a reveal party for the gender, but we had early testing done and had the option to find out early," they tell PEOPLE. "When they called about our results, we said we didn't want to know the gender but immediately called back and asked to know because we were too excited to wait! It's a boy!"

Want to get the biggest stories from PEOPLE every weekday? Subscribe to our new podcast, PEOPLE Every Day, to get the essential celebrity, entertainment and human interest news stories Monday through Friday.

Alex Hall and wife expecting first child Credit: Jessica Amerson Photography

Alex Hall and wife expecting first child Credit: Jessica Amerson Photography

The couple began dating in 2017 and tied the knot on Nov. 1, 2020, in Los Angeles.

Hall and and Brianna originally intended to get married at the Nashville mansion where her parents got married, but the pandemic interfered with their plans and they ultimately decided to elope, according to Southern Bride, which chronicled their big day.

"About a month before our set wedding date, @briannamariehall and I decided to change our plans, go to California and elope," wrote Hall in a December Instagram upload, sharing photos from their nuptials. "It was so important to both of us to get married on our actual date (11/1/2020) and COVID kept making that near impossible."

"I know we've only been married a little over a month now, but I can honestly say, married life is the absolute best!" he continued.