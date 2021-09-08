Alex Hall and Wife Brianna Welcome First Baby, Son Preston English: 'Greatest Blessing'

The country singer and his wife exclusively announced their exciting pregnancy news with PEOPLE back in April

Alex Hall is officially a dad!

The country singer, 26, and his wife Brianna welcomed their first child together, son Preston English Hall, on Saturday, Sept. 4, in Nashville, his rep confirms to PEOPLE exclusively. Baby Preston weighed 7 lbs., 11 oz., and measured 20 inches at birth.

"Becoming a dad is the greatest blessing. It's true what they say, he is simply the best thing to happen to us," Hall tells PEOPLE in a statement.

The rising musician and his wife, 25, first announced their exciting pregnancy news exclusively with PEOPLE back in April.

"This baby has been such a blessing and such a sweet surprise. We're so excited to meet him in September," Brianna said at the time.

"We actually found out we were pregnant on Jan. 8, which was also the release day for my song 'Last One To Leave' with Brad Paisley. So we celebrated a little differently for that one!" added Hall.

At the time, the couple said that they originally wanted the sex of their baby on the way to remain a surprise — but they simply couldn't hold off on finding out.

"We originally wanted to wait and do a reveal party for the gender, but we had early testing done and had the option to find out early," they told PEOPLE. "When they called about our results, we said we didn't want to know the gender but immediately called back and asked to know because we were too excited to wait! It's a boy!"

The couple began dating in 2017 and tied the knot on Nov. 1, 2020, in Los Angeles.

Hall and Brianna originally intended to get married at the Nashville mansion where her parents got married, but the pandemic interfered with their plans and they ultimately decided to elope, according to Southern Bride, which chronicled their big day.

"About a month before our set wedding date, @briannamariehall and I decided to change our plans, go to California and elope," wrote Hall in a December Instagram upload, sharing photos from their nuptials. "It was so important to both of us to get married on our actual date (11/1/2020) and COVID kept making that near impossible."