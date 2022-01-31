Alex Drummond tells PEOPLE that she and her husband Mauricio Scott are going to "set our own pace" with having children since tying the knot back in May

Alex Drummond Says She Won't 'Rush' Having Kids, There's 'No Pressure' from Mom Ree Drummond

Alex Drummond and her husband are in no rush to start expanding their family.

The daughter of Food Network star Ree Drummond spoke to PEOPLE about the possibility of having kids since tying the knot with husband Mauricio Scott back in May. Though it's been a hot topic, the 24-year-old says the newlyweds are simply enjoying the marriage as is.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"It's kind of weird because I feel like I've gotten that question a lot and people have asked, 'Oh, are your parents in a rush for you guys to have a baby and get grandchildren?' But I really have felt no pressure from my parents to rush into that," Alex tells PEOPLE.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"If anything, they've been like, 'Take your time. Enjoy marriage. You guys are both still so young,' " she continues. "I mean, we're both 24. I think they had me when they were 28, and so they are like, 'You can take your time. You don't have to rush into the whole kid thing.' "

Alex adds that, as of now, her mother, The Pioneer Woman, isn't "dying to become a grandma yet." She explains that she and Mauricio both feel comfortable enough to "set our own pace."

"I feel like our parents are in no rush to become grandparents, but also, I mean, I know they'd be so excited if we did, but I think we're taking our time, not rushing into it, trying to enjoy being married for a little bit," she says.

Alex Drummond wedding Credit: Grant Daniels

"We're both the first of our families to get married too, and so it's not like we have to catch up with our older siblings that have had kids already," Alex explains. "We can set our own pace, I feel like."

While expanding their family isn't a priority right now, Alex recently shared that she's been focusing on making her house with Mauricio into a home, piece by piece, showing off her newly redecorated guest bathroom using pieces from her mom's new bed and bath line at Walmart.

Alex and Mauricio tied the knot on the Drummond family ranch in Oklahoma back in May, after announcing their engagement the previous August. The couple met during their freshman year of undergrad at Texas A&M University.