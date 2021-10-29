Alex 'Chumpy' Pullin's Widow Elliday Welcomes Couple's Baby 15 Months After His Tragic Death

Elliday Pullin became pregnant after undergoing in vitro fertilization (IVF) using sperm retrieved from Alex "Chumpy" Pullin shortly after his death

Ellidy Pullin, the widow of Australian Olympic snowboarder Alex "Chumpy" Pullin, is a mom!

On Wednesday, Ellidy announced that she had given birth to the couple's first child — a baby girl — 15 months after Alex's death last year. (The athlete died while spearfishing in Australia in July 2020.)

Sharing a set of photographs of herself and the newborn on Instagram, Ellidy detailed that her daughter was born on Monday and has been named Minnie Alex Pullin.

Ellidy previously announced that she was pregnant in June, writing on social media that she and Alex had been "dreaming for years" about having a child together.

"With a heart wrenching plot twist in the middle, I am honoured to finally welcome a piece of the phenomenon that is Chumpy back into this world!" she wrote at the time.

Ellidy recently opened up about her pregnancy in an essay for Vogue Australia's September 2021 issue, calling the experience "bittersweet" as she and her late Olympian love had been trying for a child nine months before the spearfishing accident that took his life.

The model became pregnant after undergoing in vitro fertilization (IVF) using sperm retrieved from Alex shortly after his death — which is permitted under Australia's Queensland guidelines when the deceased's immediate family give their consent, among other strict regulations.

The process, according to Ellidy, involved "a host of signed legal documents, coroner's approval, and the cooperation of a fertility doctor from an IVF clinic," something that she now understands was an "enormous amount of effort my family, friends, lawyers, and doctors put in, in those critical hours after Chump passed away, to give me the opportunity to continue our dream of starting a family."

Ellidy started IVF treatments in December. Though the first embryo transfer was not successful, she was able to conceive on the second try.