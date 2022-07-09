Alessandra Torresani and Husband Sturgis Adams Welcome Baby Girl — See the Sweet Photos!

Alessandra Torresani also told PEOPLE the meaning behind her daughter's unique name

Alessandra Torresani is a mom!

The Big Bang Theory star, 35, tells PEOPLE she and husband Sturgis Adams welcomed their first baby together, a daughter named Lady Francis, on Monday, June 20, following 21 hours of labor.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"The pregnancy, labor and delivery was quite the journey and although I did have some challenging complications, I'm grateful to report that our Lady is healthy, happy and has quite the personality!" Torresani says.

Alessandra Torresani and Husband Sturgis Adams Welcome Baby Girl Credit: Courtesy Alessandra Torresani

She shared the happy news on Instagram with a sweet photo of her newborn daughter's hand resting on top of hers. In the photo, the baby wears a bracelet that reads "Lady" while Torresani sports a similar one reading "Lady's Mom."

Torresani also explains that she and Adams landed on the name Lady after searching for something "as unique as the experience we've had bringing her into this world so far," and Francis is a beloved name on both sides of their growing family.

"Since the day I found out I was pregnant, I just naturally referred to her as my 'Little Lady.' Instead of a baby shower, I even had a Little Lady Shower," she recounts. "We never planned on this being her name, it was only a cute nickname that gave her a little more substance since she never felt like just a 'baby' inside me.

Courtesy Alessandra Torresani Credit: Courtesy Alessandra Torresani

"After 21 hours of labor, much of which consisted of dancing out to Frank Sinatra and Frankie Valli, but still without an 'official' name, we started to realize that there might be no other name for her but Lady! We are looking forward to her redefining a word we might think we know," Torresani adds.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

In May, the EmotionAL Support podcast host shared her exciting pregnancy news with PEOPLE and opened up about her experience living with bipolar 1 disorder while pregnant.

Alessandra Torresani photographed in Los Angeles, CA, on April 25, 2022. Photographer: Jana Cruder Hair: Scott King/The Only Agency Makeup:Brittany Spyksma Howard Stylist: Kimmy Erin Clothing Credits: dress: Jen's Pirate Booty rings: Bisoulovely and Gorjana Credit: Jana Cruder (@janacruder)

The actress explained that she was diagnosed with bipolar 1 disorder at age 22 and started taking medication for what she described as the "volcanic eruptions inside my body."

"Medicine saved my life," said Torresani. "And, I was told from the beginning that if I want to have children, I'm going to have to get off it. That idea was always there: 'It's dangerous. Can't have a baby like this.' "

Torresani said she only recently learned that this isn't true, and she could've stayed on the medication she had been taking for 12 years, lamotrigine, which she weaned off because she was pregnant with her first child.

RELATED VIDEO: Elon Musk Had Twins Last Year with Exec Shivon Zilis Just Weeks Before His & Grimes' Baby Was Born

In March, Torresani interviewed a Cedars-Sinai specialist in reproductive psychology for her mental-health podcast, EmotionAL Support. "And when I explained how I was not on my medication, she was shocked," the actress said. "It was confusing. You hear so many different stories and theories."

During her pregnancy, Torresani revealed to PEOPLE that she suffered three "terrifying" bipolar relapses.

At the time of her third trimester, Torresani said she was feeling better and looking forward — and outward, interviewing experts and recording a new season of EmotionAL Support while also nesting for baby.