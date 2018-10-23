Alessandra Ambrosio on Staying Active with Her Young Kids: 'Here in California, It's So Easy!'

After retiring from her legendary career as a Victoria’s Secret angel, Alessandra Ambrosio is spending even more time with her kids.

The 36-year-old model loves being active with her daughter Anja, 10, and son Noah, 6, and recently opened up to PEOPLE about her busy life.

“We love going to the beach, hanging in Malibu and playing volleyball. I like to entertain in my house. I have some nice Brazilian barbecues, so [I love] just being in the pool,” she told PEOPLE at the Fairlife Family Fun Festival at Mr. Bones Pumpkin Patch. “Here in California, it is just so easy. We like going rollerblading and biking, all kind of things!”

While her schedule requires constant traveling, Ambrosio has become a pro at balancing her on the road and at home. When fall hits, however, October usually means an annual trip to the pumpkin patch and trick-or-treating.

Alessandra Ambrosio Charley Gallay/Getty

“I think the most exciting thing is being with my kids because I get back the day before [Halloween] from Asia,” she says about her family’s upcoming festivities. “So I’ll just be with my kids and go trick-or-treating with them and their friends and get some sugar.”

While she’ll be skipping the Halloween parties this year, Ambrosio says she thinks her fellow former Angel Heidi Klum is a legend for her spooky looks.

“She definitely goes for it! She’s a big inspiration and she goes a 100 percent. She does it professionally,” says Ambrosio. “I do it more like on the amateur, fun way. I love it when I have the time I do it.”

Last year, Ambrosio wowed fans by dressing up in a skintight unicorn bodysuit paired with thigh-high boots, blue contacts and a white wig.

Says the star: “My most creative costume I think was last year. We custom-made the whole outfit, we had this white wig and eyes. This hat piece that’s pretty amazing. I have to say last year was a pretty good one!”