Alessandra Ambrosio Poses with Daughter Anja, 13, During Yacht Vacation: 'My Little Mermaid'

The mother-daughter duo spent a day out on the water together in Ilha Da Magia, Brazil

Alessandra Ambrosio's baby girl is all grown up!

The 40-year-old supermodel recently spent a day out relaxing in Ilha Da Magia, Brazil, and shared a sweet snap with her lookalike daughter, Anja Louise.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

In the photo, Anja has her arm wrapped around her mother's shoulders as they pose in bikinis on a luxury yacht. Ambrosio later shared several clips of the mother-daughter duo partying on the water with her friends.

"My little mermaid 🧜🏼‍♀️💫💖" she captioned the post.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

alessandra ambrosio and daughter Credit: alessandra ambrosio/ instagram

Anja has already had some practice modeling alongside her famous mom. In November 2020 the mother-daughter duo showed off their matching bikinis from the supermodel's swimwear line Gal Floripa.

During a family vacation in Mexico, she and Anja put on matching baby pink tie-dye ruffled bikinis from the Gal Mini line and posed for an impromptu photoshoot, which she shared on Instagram. "MOM & DAUGHTER 💞 A bond like no other 💫💫💫 Introducing #Galminicollection!!!" Ambrosio wrote.

The sweet shots show Ambrosio and Anja standing on the beach with big smiles on their faces and their arms wrapped around each other in a loving embrace. The duo was also photographed holding hands while walking along the shoreline and laying in the sand.

Ambrosio told PEOPLE that the Gal Mini collection holds an extra-special place in her heart.

"Gal Floripa is all about embracing our femininity and celebrating bonds between women and there is nothing stronger than mother-daughter connection, so in celebration of that we decided to create a collection for mothers and daughters," she said at the time.

Alessandra Ambrosio and daughter Anja Credit: Stephanie Poth for Studio Em Photography

"We want to empower younger girls to embrace their inner beauty and cherish those special moments with their moms and remind all the moms out there the importance of taking a step back and spending time with their kids," Ambrosio continued. "I hope that this collection will create a lot of special memories for many moms and their daughters."

Three years ago, the supermodel also posed with Anja and son Noah Phoenix, 9, (whom she shares with her ex Jamie Mazur) for a spread in Harper's Bazaar.