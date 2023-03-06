Alessandra Ambrosio and Daughter Anja, 14, Look Like Twins in Sweet Family Vacation Selfie

Alessandra Ambrosio is enjoying family time in Los Angeles.

The former Victoria's Secret model, 41, spent time in California with her two kids — 10-year-old son Noah and daughter Anja, 14. They were also joined by Ambrosio's sister, Aline Ambrosio, as seen in photos on the mom of two's Instagram Story Sunday.

Anja hugs Aline in one photo where the family is out to eat together, with a "familia" sticker in the corner.

The four later pose together in front of a restaurant in Koreatown, with Noah wearing jeans, a sweatshirt, and Crocs. Anja wears an oversized gray long-sleeve with bright pink sweatpants, while Alessandra wears a neutral turtleneck with an oversized plaid bomber-style coat.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Later, the model mom — who shares her kids with ex Jamie Mazur — shared a selfie with Anja, where the brunette mom and daughter bear a great resemblance as they smile sweetly with a monarch butterfly filter.

"Monarch babies 💗🦋💗," she captioned the shot.

Alessandra also shared a video of the two playing with a monarch butterfly filter as "Butterfly" by Crazy Town played in the background.

In January, the mom and daughter posed for some fun bikini photos while playing around in the ocean, with Anja in red and Alessandra in white.

"Infinite love@anjalouise.a.m 💓♾️," she captioned the shots.