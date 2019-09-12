Alessandra Ambrosio Says Daughter, 11, 'Had a Great Time' at First-Ever New York Fashion Week

Image zoom Alessandra Ambrosio (R) and daughter Anja Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images

New York Fashion Week looks a little different on Alessandra Ambrosio‘s schedule nowadays.

Rather than strutting down the catwalk, the legendary supermodel — who hung up her Victoria’s Secret Angel wings in 2017 after nearly 20 years in the fashion industry — has been taking in the Spring 2020 shows as a spectator with her 11-year-old daughter, Anja Louise.

“We went to see this amazing kids show the other day. [Anja] had a great time,” Ambrosio, 38, told PEOPLE at the Mosaic Federation Gala Against Human Slavery on Tuesday. “It was a collaboration between Opening Ceremony and ANTA. It was a great show, and the energy was amazing.”

The mother-daughter duo also attended the S by Serena runway show on Tuesday at Klarna with Style360. Ambrosio — who took Anja to watch Serena Williams compete against Bianca Andreescu in the U.S. Open women’s singles final just a few days prior — said seeing diversity on the runway was “amazing.”

“We went to see Serena’s show today and she had all of these dresses that fit all,” Ambrosio said. “You see a really skinny girl and you see a plus-size and it looks amazing on both of them. It shapes curves on both girls.”

Image zoom Alessandra Ambrosio (R) and daughter Anja

“It’s really incredible and I think it’s nice for my daughter to see the diversity and that everyone is beautiful,” added the former Victoria’s Secret Angel, who is also mom to 7-year-old son Noah Phoenix.

While she’s not sure if Anja will follow in her supermodel footsteps, Ambrosio admitted her daughter “has a lot of attitude” and a passion for fashion.

“She loves it,” the Brazilian beauty told PEOPLE. “She kind of grew up with me getting dressed so she knows her style very well. She loves dressing up; she likes when I help her.”

Image zoom Alessandra Ambrosio and daughter Anja Gotham/GC Images

In 2017, the style icon posed with Anja and Noah in a spread for that year’s May issue of Harper’s Bazaar.

“I want my children to do what they love, and if that’s modeling, then I would be there every step of the way to support them. Right now they’re enjoying being kids, learning about the world and exploring,” Ambrosio told the magazine at the time.

“My children are always going to be my number-one priority, so I work hard on arranging my schedule to spend as much time as possible with them,” she added.