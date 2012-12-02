Alessandra Ambrósio and Anja's Mommy & Me Workout Style

The Brazilian model and her mini me love to wear Day by Day's comfy casual wear while out and about.

Even before Alessandra Ambrósio and daughter Anja Louise‘s posed professionally for London Fog, the duo stayed stylishly in step while out and about.

During a school run on Oct. 4, we spotted the Brazilian beauty and her mini me sporting complementary casual wear. Turns out, the adorable twosome are big fans of Day by Day‘s fun sweat shirts and pants.

Ambrósio paired the brand’s Together Cropped Sweatpant ($93) with a black tee and bold yellow flats, while Anja rocked a long sleeve yellow top and gray bottoms from their kiddie line.

But that wasn’t the only time we saw them wearing the company’s comfy gear. Days later on Oct. 9, the Victoria’s Secret Angel opted for the Cactus Pullover ($105) while her 4-year-old kept warm in their gray sweatsuit.

And on Nov. 2, Ambrósio and Anja were thinking pink with matching bubblegum-hued outfits.

We can’t get enough of their sweet laidback looks — and it seems neither can they!

