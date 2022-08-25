Alessandra Ambrosio Celebrates Lookalike Daughter Anja's 14th Birthday: 'Lucky to Be Your Mom'

Alessandra Ambrosio shares 14-year-old daughter Anja Louise with ex-fiancé Jamie Mazur

By
Published on August 25, 2022 02:29 PM
alessandra-ambrosio

Happy birthday, Anja Louise!

Alessandra Ambrosio celebrated her lookalike daughter's 14th birthday with a set of Instagram posts on Wednesday.

In one post, Ambrosio, 41, and her teenage daughter pose with one another while wearing bikinis in front of a watery landscape. In another shot, Anja poses by her lonesome, and one final photo shows her blowing out a candle on a plate of birthday treats.

"Happy birthday to the most amazing girl in this world @anjalouise.a.m !!! I'm so lucky to be your mom and my love for you is infinite….," Ambrosio wrote in the caption of her post. "I love you and I wish you all the things in your life cause u deserve it!!!!! 🎂💖✨."

Along with Anja, Ambrosio is also mom to 10-year-old son Noah, both of whom she shares with ex-fiancé Jamie Mazur.

In another post on her Instagram feed, Ambrosio shared a video featuring various images of Anja throughout the years.

Set to the tune of Aerosmith's track "Angel," Anja grows older as each picture passes. Some images include her as a baby in a Halloween costume, while others show her as a preteen posing on a getaway with her model mom.

"Happy 14th birthday minha Anja!!!! 🎂💞," wrote alongside the post, adding a slew of hashtags, including, "#Princess," "#BestieForLife," and "#MyGirl."

Ambrosio also shared a selection of images and videos of her daughter on her Instagram Story as well.

In one picture, Anja bashfully watches as her family and friends cheer for her and celebrate her special day. In another, Anja blows out candles in a chocolate cake as she is surrounded by colorful balloons.

