Richard Gere's Wife Alejandra Poses for Rare Photo with Her Three Sons on Mother's Day Getaway

Richard Gere treated his wife to a beautiful beach scene on Mother's Day.

Alejandra Silva shared a photo on Instagram of her picturesque day, spending time playing in the sand with the couple's 2½-year-old, whose name has not been shared publicly, 4-year-old son Alexander, and Albert, 9, Silva's son from a previous relationship.

"We organize this incredible trip for our anniversary and Mother's Day to paradise! Thanks @horizontal_travel @all4one.travel, and of course, my wonderful husband for the best Mother's Day ever!" the mom of three, 40, captioned the shot.

The Pretty Woman star, 73, welcomed his first child, son Homer, in 2000, with his second wife, Carey Lowell, whom he split from in 2013 after 11 years of marriage.

In March, Silva shouted out her stepson Homer in a grid post.

"In these times, especially if you live in the city, it is so difficult to be able to enjoy the basic pleasures that nature offers us — for me, the ones I value the most and those I want to instill in my family," she wrote, as translated from Spanish.

"Back to basics. This one goes out to our beloved Homer Gere," she said of Homer.

The family recently took a special trip for Silva's 40th birthday, during which they all fell ill. She later shared a photo of her walking toward the ocean on a beautiful beach, holding hands with her two boys.

"Thank you all for the birthday wishes.. after almost 3 weeks of everyone being sick in our family today finally I feel much better! Thank you for all the love ❤️ I give it all back to you! 💫 #happybirthday #happy40," she shared.