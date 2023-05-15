Richard Gere's Wife Alejandra Poses for Rare Photo with Her Three Sons on Mother's Day Getaway

Richard Gere's family enjoyed a beachy Mother's Day, as seen in wife Alejandra Silva's Instagram post on Sunday

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro

Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE. Angela has also written about entertainment and parenting at LittleThings, Mom.com, BuzzFeed, and more. In her spare time, she enjoys competing in fantasy sports leagues and watching too much reality TV.

Published on May 15, 2023 04:18 PM
Richard Gere's Wife Alejandra Poses with Her Three Sons on Mother's Day Getaway in Rare Photo. https://www.instagram.com/p/CsOLVLAuZLx/. Alejandra Gere/Instagram; NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JANUARY 17: Richard Gere attends a special screening of "Maybe I Do" hosted by Fifth Season and Vertical at Crosby Street Hotel on January 17, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)
Richard Gere and wife Alejandra with three sons. Photo: Alejandra Gere/Instagram; Jamie McCarthy/Getty

Richard Gere treated his wife to a beautiful beach scene on Mother's Day.

Alejandra Silva shared a photo on Instagram of her picturesque day, spending time playing in the sand with the couple's 2½-year-old, whose name has not been shared publicly, 4-year-old son Alexander, and Albert, 9, Silva's son from a previous relationship.

"We organize this incredible trip for our anniversary and Mother's Day to paradise! Thanks @horizontal_travel @all4one.travel, and of course, my wonderful husband for the best Mother's Day ever!" the mom of three, 40, captioned the shot.

The Pretty Woman star, 73, welcomed his first child, son Homer, in 2000, with his second wife, Carey Lowell, whom he split from in 2013 after 11 years of marriage.

In March, Silva shouted out her stepson Homer in a grid post.

"In these times, especially if you live in the city, it is so difficult to be able to enjoy the basic pleasures that nature offers us — for me, the ones I value the most and those I want to instill in my family," she wrote, as translated from Spanish.

"Back to basics. This one goes out to our beloved Homer Gere," she said of Homer.

The family recently took a special trip for Silva's 40th birthday, during which they all fell ill. She later shared a photo of her walking toward the ocean on a beautiful beach, holding hands with her two boys.

"Thank you all for the birthday wishes.. after almost 3 weeks of everyone being sick in our family today finally I feel much better! Thank you for all the love ❤️ I give it all back to you! 💫 #happybirthday #happy40," she shared.

