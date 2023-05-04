Alec and Hilaria Baldwin Share Photos with All Seven Kids as They Celebrate Son's 5th Birthday

Hilaria revealed that her eldest child, Carmen, 9, styled herself, her mom, and two of her siblings for the occasion

By Mary Elizabeth Andriotis
Published on May 4, 2023 01:35 PM
The Baldwin Family
Photo: Hilaria Baldwin/Instagram

Alec and Hilaria Baldwin celebrated son Romeo's 5th birthday surrounded by all seven of their kids.

"Alec has been away, filming, and our family has never been apart for so long," Hilaria shared on Instagram Wednesday alongside a chaotic picture of their family of nine. "We got him back for a day off, before he heads back to Montana. Grateful for our magically disastrous family photos and all the zoom in moments that make us smile."

"Also: anyone else's kid tries to buy a giant piñata at party city?!?? Little ilaria is like: what is this wild family I've found myself in 🫣?!?? Ps Carmen dressed edu, lu, her and me in white and red strips with jeans…she's our little captain stylist 🤣," she continued.

On Alec's Instagram page, the actor candidly wrote alongside a similar family photo, "A lot going on in this photo. As usual."

"It was Romeo's birthday party. (actual birthday is May 17) Thanks to all my children's friends/classmates who joined us," he continued. "I have never seen kids devour more candy in my lifetime. They're like locusts. Candy locusts."

Alec, 65, and Hilaria, 39, share seven children: Ilaria Catalina Irena, 7 months, María Lucía Victoria, 2, Eduardo 'Edu' Pao, 2, Romeo, Leonardo Ángel Charles, 6, Rafael Thomas, 7, and Carmen Gabriela, 9. Alec is also dad to 27-year-old daughter Ireland, who is expecting her first child with boyfriend RAC.

Just last month, Hilaria shared a photo on Instagram of the Baldwin family celebrating Easter.

Similar to Alec's Instagram post for Romeo's birthday, Hilaria mused that candy is the main reason she was able to get all seven of her kids together for a photo.

"The only way I got them all in the picture, was to hold a large plastic tub of candy on my lap…," she wrote. "My face is either congratulating myself for a moment of mommy genius, or wondering if the sugar high and crash later would be worth it…"

