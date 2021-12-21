"Their focus leading up to Christmas has been on the kids, decorating the tree, baking and spending quality time together," a source tells PEOPLE of Alec and Hilaria Baldwin's Christmas plans

Alec and Hilaria Baldwin Want 'Best Holiday' for Kids as They Spend Christmas in Hamptons: Source

Alec and Hilaria Baldwin are keeping their focus on family this Christmas.

"They love the holidays with their kids still being little. For Alec and Hilaria, seeing the joy in their children's eyes has been magical as they prep for Christmas," the source continues. "Their focus leading up to Christmas has been on the kids, decorating the tree, baking and spending quality time together."

"They want the kids to have the best holiday and are excited to see them open their presents," adds the insider.

Earlier this month, the family of eight went shopping together for a Christmas tree in New York City.

"We got a nyc Christmas tree 🎄. Possible holiday card photo??? We aren't all looking, but gang's all here, candy canes and all🍭" Hilaria captioned a family photo on Instagram.

The mom of six, 37, also documented the trip on her Instagram Story, sharing photos of her kids as they spent the day meeting their "tree friends."

One snap showed Alec posing with the tree as he carried it over his shoulder. "Alec felt manly," Hilaria wrote. "Swear this tree is 25 feet long and weighs 5 thousand pounds." They later decorated their tree at home, topping it with a gold star and elf.

Alec, 63, is currently involved in an investigation into the October death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, who died on the set of his film Rust when a prop gun Alec was holding went off, killing Hutchins.

Investigators issued a search warrant for Alec's phone in the latest development in the case, PEOPLE previously reported.

As local authorities in New Mexico continue to investigate the tragic accident — with production on the film halted — a source told PEOPLE that Alec is leaning on his wife and kids, including 26-year-old daughter Ireland with ex Kim Basinger.