Alec and Hilaria Baldwin Say They Don't Talk About Coronavirus in Front of Their Children

Alec and Hilaria Baldwin may be social distancing with their kids, but they won’t talk about the coronavirus (COVID-19) with them as a way to avoid “contaminating them with fear.”

In an interview with The Howard Stern Show on Wednesday, the parents opened up about how they’re dealing with the health crisis as a family, sharing that they’ll separate themselves from their children should they need to discuss the coronavirus.

“My wife and I, we adjourn to another room. We don’t talk about the nuts and bolts in front of the kids,” Alec, 61, shared. “No point in contaminating them with fear and so forth. We want them to be kids and enjoy their lives and enjoy their day.”

“But at the same time, kids are smart. They pick up more than you think they are,” Hilaria, 36, chimed in, adding that her children have been asking about the coronavirus. “It’s interesting because they’re not stressed about it as long as … we don’t show that we’re stressed out about it.”

When asked how they would address questions about the coronavirus, Hilaria explained, “You say, ‘Yeah, there’s a virus right now and mommy and daddy are doing absolutely everything to make sure that we’re okay, and that’s why we’re living differently. That’s why we’re not having playdates, we’re not going out, we’re not doing this, we’re not doing that. It’s going to be like this for a while, but it’s because we know that we’re going to be okay.'”

During the interview, Hilaria also said that the family is “spending all of our time together.”

“They are loving that, so it’s interesting to try to get into their eyes,” she said of her kids.

Alec and Hilaria share daughter Carmen Gabriela, 6, and sons Rafael Thomas, 4, Leonardo Ángel Charles, 3, and Romeo Alejandro David, 1. Alec is also dad to daughter Ireland Baldwin, 24, from his relationship with ex-wife Kim Basinger.

