Alec and Hilaria Baldwin Make Their First Public Appearance Since Her Miscarriage

Hilaria Baldwin and Alec Baldwin stepped out Thursday for the first time since Hilaria announced that she suffered her second miscarriage in seven months.

The pair attended the American Museum of Natural History’s 2019 Museum Gala, and while the parents said it’s been a difficult few days, they’re also planning on trying again for another baby.

“We’re going to have another one, just not now. It’s a question of time,” Alec, 61, told Extra at the event.

“It’s been hard,” the Saturday Night Live star added, saying that even in the wake of such a tragedy, the couple couldn’t be closer if they tried.

“If we were closer… I would be sewn to her,” he said.

Hilaria, 35, shared with the outlet that she’s feeling both physically and emotionally better after sharing the sad news.

“Physically, I am feeling a lot better,” the fitness instructor said. “Emotionally, I’m feeling a lot better. Sharing can be hard, but once you share, it feels a little more real and then once it’s more real, you can heal… It also made me feel not alone.”

In fact, sharing brought Hilaria a special connection that has helped her cope with the tragedy: Kimberly Van Der Beek, whose husband, James Van Der Beek, announced on this week’s Dancing with the Stars that she had lost the baby boy she was carrying.

“We connected, and I guess we truly know what’s going on for each other,” Hilaria said of speaking with the mother of five. “It’s been tough. She’s very strong and my heart is with what’s going on with them.”

Hilaria revealed last week on her Instagram that she found out at her 20-week scan with her doctor that she lost her baby. The loss was especially devastating for the mother of four, who last suffered a miscarriage just seven months ago.

“We are very sad to share that today we learned that our baby passed away at 4 months. We also want you to know that even though we are not ok right now, we will be,” she wrote alongside a video of herself with her six-year-old daughter Carmen.

She and Alec are also parents to sons Romeo Alejandro David, 18 months, Leonardo Ángel Charles, 3, and Rafael Thomas, 4.

Over the weekend, the Mom Brain podcast host shared an update with her fans on Instagram, sharing that she was doing “better.”

“I have my moments when I feel better then I have moments when I will get really sad. But I feel like time and healing and everyone’s support is helping me,” she said. “Spending time with my babies and husband helps so much. I’m so lucky to have them.”