Alec and Hilaria Baldwin Have a Blast Dressing Up Their Kids in Astronaut Costumes for Halloween

The Baldwin family Halloween was out of this world!

To celebrate the spooky holiday on Wednesday, Alec Baldwin, 60, and his wife Hilaria, 34, dressed their family up in adorable matching astronaut costumes and shared the photos to Instagram.

Wearing orange jumpsuits, Alec and Hilaria — along with their children Romeo Alejandro David, 5 months, Leonardo Ángel Charles, 2, Rafael Thomas, 3, and Carmen Gabriela, 5 — took the sweet family photo before heading out to the streets of New York for some trick-or-treating.

Alec and Rafael even had their own space helmets to wear with the costumes, which the three-year-old proudly showed off in the photos. “Ppahy WeenyHallow…” Alec wrote on his Instagram account alongside the precious family image.

Carmen (left), Leonardo (center) and Rafael Baldwin Hilaria Baldwin Instagram

He later shared a photo of the couple’s three eldest children sitting on a stoop outside. “All systems are go for Operation Candy here in New York City…” he captioned the sibling shot.

Hilaria also joined in on the fun, posting a video of the family heading down the New York City sidewalk, hand-in-hand.

As the Baldwins walk in slow-motion, Richard Strauss’ “Also Sprach Zarathustra Op. 30” — made famous as the theme song from 2001: A Space Odyssey — is heard in the background.

“Happy Halloween…love, us…blast off 🚀” she captioned the silly video.

The Baldwin clan are no strangers to taking adorable family photos.

Earlier this month, the parents brought their three oldest children along with them to the Chairman’s Reception at the Hamptons International Film Festival in East Hampton, New York where they stole the show on the red carpet.

The family kept it casual wearing jeans and long-sleeved shirts but looked happy-as-ever as Alec and Hilaria held their three kids tight.

The Baldwin family Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images

And most recently, the proud parents posed for the latest cover of HOLA! USA with their four kids, where they opened up about how Spanish is “fundamental” in their household.

“Our kids, especially the older ones, who speak more, are fully bilingual,” Alec told the publication. “My wife speaks Spanish in the house and Carmen is in a school which is a full language immersion.”

“We make the utmost effort. This is a priority for my wife — Spanish is fundamental,” he continued.

In addition to passing down the language, Hilaria also explained that many of her and Alec’s traits have rubbed off on their children.

“We’re both very dramatic; we’re very strong-willed; we’re kind of loud. I think that our kids, especially Carmen, are very much like us,” she revealed.

“With my husband, she likes to sit down and watch something. She has the capacity to be able to sit down and complete something — where I’ll do it if I have to, but I don’t want to,” Hilaria explained.

“Alec is very good at that,” she continued. “Our boys are climbing on everything — I feel that’s very me.”