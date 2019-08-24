Alec and Hilaria Baldwin Celebrate Their Daughter Carmen's 6th Birthday with Sweet Messages

Happy birthday, Carmen Gabriela!

On Friday, Alec and Hilaria Baldwin celebrated their daughter’s 6th birthday by sharing sweet social media tributes. “Happy 6th birthday to my Carmen Gabriela 💜,” the proud mom captioned a sweet photo of her eldest child wearing a pink dress and headband and smiling at the camera.

The couple shares sons Romeo Alejandro David, 15 months, Leonardo Ángel Charles, 2½, and Rafael Thomas, 4. The actor is also dad to 23-year-old daughter Ireland Baldwin.

Reposting the same photo of Carmen to his own account, Alec, 61, wrote, “I have two daughters. One is a Hollywood Millenial [sic] bombshell. This is the other one.”

“Today, she turned six,” the actor continued. “I love you, my baby. My Carmencitalita…”

The Baldwins celebrated Carmen’s birthday with a red velvet cake on Friday. Captioning an Instagram photo of Carmen wearing a bathing suit and posing with her sweet treat, Hilaria, 35, wrote, “She is so happy 💜.”

Earlier this summer, Hilaria revealed exclusively to PEOPLE that she and her husband aren’t done expanding their family just yet.

“They’re my favorite things in the world so why not?” the Mom Brain podcast co-host said of her children while at the 23rd Annual Ace Awards in New York City in June.

In April, the wellness expert opened up about losing her baby after she got pregnant with the couple’s fifth child, in an effort to remove the stigma associated with miscarriage.

And she isn’t going to allow the recent miscarriage to dissuade her from a future pregnancy, telling PEOPLE in June, “I’m definitely not going to end on that note. I’m going to do my very best.”

Explaining her rationale, Hilaria shared, “I never expected to have a big family but since we signed on to it, at this point, why not? Why not keep going?”

Alec shared a similar sentiment with PEOPLE in June, saying that watching his four younger children grow up is “the greatest journey of them all.”

“As they’re growing up in that slow-motion way that you watch children, they turn this corner, and two weeks later they say something else,” the actor shared. “You see the way that they develop in real-time, up close in your own family. There’s nothing more interesting than watching people grow up.”