Alec Baldwin Confirms He and Wife Hilaria Will 'Have a Fifth' Child Together

A sixth baby may soon be on the way for Alec Baldwin.

The 61-year-old actor appears on the upcoming season premiere of his fellow Saturday Night Live legend Kevin Nealon‘s YouTube series Hiking with Kevin, where he confirms he and wife Hilaria Baldwin are definitely planning to have a fifth child together.

“We have four kids. She wants to have another one. We’re having another one,” Baldwin tells Nealon, 65, during their hike in a PEOPLE-exclusive preview clip from the episode. “We’re gonna have a fifth baby.”

But despite his insistence, Hilaria, 35, isn’t pregnant again as of yet.

“It’s in the oven?” asks Nealon, after which Baldwin clarifies, “No. No, no, no — not that I know of.”

In another segment of their chat, Nealon asks his friend what he wishes he had more of. One answer: money.

“So I can leave it to my wife when I’m dead ’cause I’m not gonna be around much longer, let’s face it,” Baldwin jokes, laughing. “And I need to leave my wife a huge pile. A gigantic pile.”

The couple are parents to daughter Carmen Gabriela, 6, as well as sons Romeo Alejandro David, 15 months, Leonardo Ángel Charles, 3 this month, and Rafael Thomas, 4. Additionally, Baldwin is dad to daughter Ireland, 23.

Both Alec and Hilaria, a fitness instructor, have long been candid about wanting to add to their family, citing their love for parenthood and their desire to give daughter Carmen a little sister.

Image zoom Alec (L) and Hilaria Baldwin Steven Ferdman/Getty

In June, Hilaria revealed exclusively to PEOPLE that she and Alec aren’t done expanding their household, raving of her children, “They’re my favorite things in the world so why not?” and adding, “I never expected to have a big family but since we signed on to it, at this point, why not? Why not keep going?”

In April, the Mom Brain podcast co-host opened up about losing her baby after she got pregnant with the couple’s fifth child, in an effort to remove the stigma associated with miscarriage.

But she isn’t going to allow the miscarriage to dissuade her from future pregnancy, telling PEOPLE in June, “I’m definitely not going to end on that note. I’m going to do my very best.”

Hiking with Kevin season 3 premieres Thursday on Nealon’s YouTube channel.