Alec Baldwin and Hilaria Share Family Photos from Sweet Baptism Honoring Their Youngest Sons

Happy baptism, Romeo Alejandro David and Leonardo Ángel Charles!

Alec and Hilaria Baldwin‘s two youngest children were joined by their parents and older siblings Tuesday for a very special family milestone at church.

“We baptized Leonardo and Romeo today … ” Hilaria, 34, captioned a photo on her Instagram Story, featuring herself, Alec, 3-month-old Romeo, 23-month-old Leo, Rafael Thomas, 3, and Carmen Gabriela, 5 on Thursday.

She added to the image, which showed the entire family dressed in their best and sitting on pews inside the church, “I know … we were a little late with baptizing Leo … ”

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Parents newsletter.

HILA

Romeo and Leonardo Baldwin's baptism Hilaria Thomas Baldwin/Instagram

Romeo Baldwin's baptism Hilaria Thomas Baldwin/Instagram

Leonardo Baldwin's baptism Hilaria Thomas Baldwin/Instagram

RELATED: Hilaria Baldwin Poses in the Same Dress During and After Pregnancy: “Life Is Amazing”

In the series of photos that followed, Hilaria showed the stark difference in her two boys’ reactions — while Romeo “didn’t flinch,” Leo “flinched a lot.” Explained the mother of four, “He’s my sensitive baby.”

All was well with a little affection, though. “But he was okay with some kisses,” Hilaria wrote, sharing a snapshot of herself holding Leo and kissing his head.

Leonardo Baldwin's baptism Hilaria Thomas Baldwin/Instagram

Romeo Baldwin's baptism Hilaria Thomas Baldwin/Instagram

RELATED VIDEO: Hilaria Baldwin Shares Intimate Video of the Moment She First Held Son Romeo



Carmen — who recently hit a big milestone of her own with her preschool graduation — is gunning for a baby sister, her mom said last month, admitting her daughter’s wishes might prompt her and Alec, 60, to have more children.

“She does have a sister — she has Ireland, and Ireland is so wonderful and they have a great relationship,” Hilaria said on the Today show of Alec’s 22-year-old model daughter from his previous relationship with Kim Basinger. “But there’s something about a little sister that she really wants.”

“I think it’s possible. Not [for sure],” she added, replying when Hoda Kotb asked whether her husband is on board, “Alec thinks it’s very possible. He comes from a big family.”