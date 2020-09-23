Alec Baldwin’s Wife Hilaria and Newborn Son Eduardo Make Surprise Appearance on Ellen

Alec and Hilaria Baldwin welcomed their fifth child together, son Eduardo, on Sept. 8

Eduardo "Edu" Pao Lucas Baldwin has made his TV debut!

The newborn son of Alec and Hilaria Baldwin, whom they welcomed on Sept. 8, makes a surprise appearance during his dad's Wednesday interview on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

During the virtual interview, Alec, initially sitting solo, is questioned by host Ellen DeGeneres if he stopped to get food while on the way to the hospital when Hilaria was in childbirth with Eduardo.

"That's not true Ellen, and I resent my wife for lying that I put my gastronomic needs ahead of her needs," the actor, 62, jokes before ushering Hilaria, 36, over to join him, telling DeGeneres, "Let's call the witness to the witness stand."

Hilaria then comes into frame while cradling baby Eduardo in her arms. She sits beside her husband and clears up the story surrounding Alec's whereabouts while she gave birth.

"I have photographic proof. I was taking photos so It's really hard for you to not agree with me," she tells Alec.

"Because the last two babies that I had, I didn't invite him while I was in labor until I got my epidural because he drives me crazy," the mom of five says. "This time during COVID, it's much more complicated and he had to come with me. So we're walking around and my contractions are going and I'm like, 'Please eat something because later on I'm going to kill you if you don't eat something because I'm not going to be able to handle you.' "

"So yes, it was my idea," she admits. "And I just bounced from side to side timing my contractions while he shoved a quiche in his mouth."

The Mom Brain podcast co-host then holds up Eduardo, showing off her baby boy to DeGeneres and telling the talk show host, "He's constantly attached to me."

"He's not a girl but he's perfect," she adds.

Hilaria, who married the Saturday Night Live star in 2012, announced her son's arrival on Instagram on Sept. 9, alongside a photo of the couple in the hospital with their newborn.

The following day, Hilaria and Alec revealed their baby boy's moniker and birth details on Instagram.

"We would love to introduce you to Eduardo Pau Lucas Baldwin," Hilaria wrote at the time, sharing an adorable snapshot of her newborn. "Born Sept 8, 2020 at 7:46pm 🤍he weighed 7lbs 8oz🤍 His name means 'wealthy guardian of peace and light' 🤍. We love you baby Edu 🤍"