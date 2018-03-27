Three celebrity moms dish on how they prioritize their romantic relationships while juggling parenting duties

Hilaria Baldwin Says Husband Alec Is 'Old School' When It Comes to Splitting Parenting Duties

Alec and Hilaria Baldwin get in their date nights when (and how) they can.

The mother of three — who’s currently expecting the couple’s fourth child together, a baby boy — opened up to fellow moms Daphne Oz and LaTonya Yvette during a recent sit-down for PEOPLE’s Mom Talk, dishing on how she and her famous husband keep the spark alive.

“I’m the kind of person where I could get so wrapped up in my kids and I could lose my relationship a little bit and just assume, ‘Don’t you love doing this too? Isn’t this so much fun?’ ” explains Hilaria, 34.

“[Alec]’s a little bit more old school,” adds the fitness expert. ” ‘You’re the mom, you take care of the kids, and then I will come and go and I will read a book with them every once in a while’ kind of thing.”

Alec and Hilaria Baldwin

Hilaria says the couple’s 26-year age difference has made them prioritize the things to “understand about each other” in their relationship and parenting techniques.

Alec has also helped himself and his wife make “date night” a regular occurrence — even if it’s just a low-key hangout without their kids (Leonardo “Leo” Ángel Charles, 18 months, Rafael Thomas, 2½, and Carmen Gabriela, 4½).

“Most nights, we have date night, which could mean we’re doing a puzzle,” she says. “On Valentine’s Day, we ordered takeout.”

Daphne Oz, LaTonya Yvette and Hilaria Baldwin

“My husband had just gotten his hip replaced. We walked, on one of his first [post-surgery] walks, to go get food, and we ate it out of the plastic,” Hilaria admits.