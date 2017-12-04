Alec Baldwin's comedic chops have definitely passed down to his three kids, who all nail their dad's impression of the president

Alec Baldwin‘s comedic chops have definitely passed down to his kids.

After cracking up Saturday Night Live audiences with his spot-on impersonation of President Donald Trump, the 59-year-old actor gave some lessons on how to do a proper impression to 4-year-old daughter Carmen Gabriela.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Hilaria Baldwin shared an adorable video to Instagram in May where Carmen imitates her dad, and now their boys — 2-year-old Rafael Thomas and even 14-month-old Leonardo Ángel Charles — have gotten in on the action!

In a new video posted by the fitness guru — who is currently expecting the couple’s fourth child together — over the weekend, Alec gives all his kids a mini comedic acting class. “Carmen, what day does Daddy play Donald Trump?” Hilaria, 33, can be heard asking her daughter in the first part of the clip, which is from May.

The tiny tot responds in the most precious version of the word “Saturday” — before raising her hands and mimicking her dad’s every move.

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Babies newsletter.

“And we go like this with our hands and say, ‘Saturday. Saturday. Saturday. Okay everybody, it’s Saturday,’ ” Alec says, with Carmen repeating after him the entire time.

The video then cuts to Rafael sitting on his dad’s lap — and the little boy gets tons of giggles from his parents as he repeatedly shouts, “Saturday!” with his hands in the air.

It’s then Leo’s turn, and although he can’t really talk yet, he does his best to repeat after his hilarious dad. Towards the end of the clip, however, Leo seems more concerned with playtime than acting lessons. Still, he does his best “Saturday!” as he runs around the room.

Alec’s kids aren’t the only ones getting the inside scoop on doing his Trump impression. In March, the actor and comedian was spotted on the red carpet of his movie Boss Baby teaching a young reporter how to nail the hand gestures and facial expressions.

FROM PEN: George W. Bush on Donald Trump: “I Don’t Like the Racism and I Don’t Like the Name Calling”



With three young children, Alec and Hilaria initially thought their family was complete. But after welcoming Leo, they began thinking about another baby and ultimately decided to take a different approach to getting pregnant.

“We were like, ‘Oh, should we have another kid?’ ” she told PEOPLE in November. “We were like, ‘You know what? Let’s try something different — let’s try.’ [With] the other ones, it’s not like we were like, ‘Oh my God, how did this happen?’ But this is the only one we [planned].”