Alec Baldwin Shares Sweet Tribute to Son Edu on His Second Birthday: 'You Are My Life'

Alec Baldwin is celebrating his youngest boy.

On Thursday, the actor shared two Instagram posts in honor of son Eduardo "Edu" Pao Lucas on his second birthday.

The first photo shows Edu looking up at the camera and pointing directly at the photographer behind it while sitting in his stroller.

"It's this man's second birthday. I say I love you. He points back and says 'Love you!' " he wrote. "If only they could stay this way a bit longer. You are my life, Edu. Happy birthday."

Later, he shared a video compilation of Edu, including a long clip where he plays sweetly with little sister María Lucía Victoria, 18 months.

In addition to their two toddlers, Alec and wife Hilaria Baldwin share sons Romeo Alejandro David, 4, Leonardo Ángel Charles, 5½, and Rafael Thomas, 7, and daughter Carmen Gabriela, 9. They await the birth of their seventh baby later this month. Alec is also dad to 26-year-old daughter Ireland.

In March, PEOPLE confirmed the yoga instructor's latest pregnancy with Hilaria later revealing that they will be welcoming another baby girl.

Earlier this week, the family watched as their four school-aged children started a new school year as Hilaria shared photos.

Hilaria Baldwin/instagram; shutterstock

"So many of you are asking me if I've had the baby…nope! Just transitioning my family into the school year and trying to organize everything…I know many of you know how 😵‍💫 that is," Hilaria shared in the caption of the Instagram carousel.

"I'll be back here and there because I miss you and know you are curious as to what wildness we are getting ourselves into 😂🤪."

"Smooth transition today…kids bounced right into school with jitters but mostly excitement❤️. Carmen made the kids signs for their first day!" Hilaria added.