Alec Baldwin Shares Sweet Tribute to Son Edu on His Second Birthday: 'You Are My Life'

Alec Baldwin and wife Hilaria celebrated Edu's second birthday as they await the birth of their seventh baby later this month

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro

Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE. Angela has also written about entertainment and parenting at LittleThings, Mom.com, BuzzFeed, and more. In her spare time, she enjoys competing in fantasy sports leagues and watching too much reality TV.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on September 9, 2022 02:18 PM
alec-baldwin and son-edu
Photo: Alec Baldwin/Instagram

Alec Baldwin is celebrating his youngest boy.

On Thursday, the actor shared two Instagram posts in honor of son Eduardo "Edu" Pao Lucas on his second birthday.

The first photo shows Edu looking up at the camera and pointing directly at the photographer behind it while sitting in his stroller.

"It's this man's second birthday. I say I love you. He points back and says 'Love you!' " he wrote. "If only they could stay this way a bit longer. You are my life, Edu. Happy birthday."

Later, he shared a video compilation of Edu, including a long clip where he plays sweetly with little sister María Lucía Victoria, 18 months.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

In addition to their two toddlers, Alec and wife Hilaria Baldwin share sons Romeo Alejandro David, 4, Leonardo Ángel Charles, 5½, and Rafael Thomas, 7, and daughter Carmen Gabriela, 9. They await the birth of their seventh baby later this month. Alec is also dad to 26-year-old daughter Ireland.

In March, PEOPLE confirmed the yoga instructor's latest pregnancy with Hilaria later revealing that they will be welcoming another baby girl.

Earlier this week, the family watched as their four school-aged children started a new school year as Hilaria shared photos.

Hilaria Baldwin Shares Daughter Carmen's Homemade Back to School Sign
Hilaria Baldwin/instagram; shutterstock

"So many of you are asking me if I've had the baby…nope! Just transitioning my family into the school year and trying to organize everything…I know many of you know how 😵‍💫 that is," Hilaria shared in the caption of the Instagram carousel.

"I'll be back here and there because I miss you and know you are curious as to what wildness we are getting ourselves into 😂🤪."

"Smooth transition today…kids bounced right into school with jitters but mostly excitement❤️. Carmen made the kids signs for their first day!" Hilaria added.

Related Articles
Hilaria Baldwin Shares Daughter Carmen's Homemade Back to School Sign
Hilaria Baldwin Shares Daughter Carmen's Homemade Back to School Signs for First Day Photos
Hilaria Baldwin (R) and Carmen Baldwin attend "The Boss Baby: Family Business" World Premiere
Hilaria Baldwin's Daughter Carmen Wears Makeup and Heels for Her 9th Birthday Dinner: Photos
hilaria baldwin
Pregnant Hilaria Baldwin Compares Baby Bumps in Same Dress, Seven Years Apart — See the Photos!
Hilaria Baldwin Instagram
Pregnant Hilaria Baldwin Celebrates Anniversary with Alec: '10 Years Packed Full of So Many Babies'
Hilaria Baldwin
Hilaria Baldwin Shares How Pregnancy Has Changed as She's Gotten Older: 'I Feel My Body Slowing Down'
EXCLUSIVE: Alec Baldwin and his pregnant wife Hilaria are spotted together in the Hamptons
Hilaria Baldwin Shows Off Growing Baby Bump on Summer Hamptons Stroll with Husband Alec Baldwin
Baldwin Family
Everything to Know About Alec Baldwin and Hilaria Baldwin's Family
Hilaria Baldwin Shares Her Son Edu Was in 'Such Distress' and Rushed to Hospital From an Allergic Reaction
Hilaria Baldwin Says Son Edu's Allergic Reaction Was a 'Scary Experience,' Shares Photo from Hospital
Hilaria Baldwin Shows Off 'Bengal Vibes' With Her Bump In New Photo
Pregnant Hilaria Baldwin Shows Off Baby Bump in Animal Print: 'Bengal Vibes'
Baldwin Family
Alec Baldwin Shares 'Why' He and Wife Hilaria Keep Having More Kids: 'The Ultimate Journey'
Hilaria Poses Upside Down With Sons Rafael and Romeo for Yoga While Pregnant
Hilaria Baldwin Poses Upside Down with Sons Rafael and Romeo for Pregnant Yoga: 'Lucky Mama'
Hilaria Baldwin
Hilaria Baldwin Says She 'Didn't Get a Family Photo' on Easter, Jokes It's 'Hard with 756 Kids'
ireland baldwin, alec baldwin
Ireland Baldwin to People 'Obsessed' with Dad Alec Having 7th Baby with Hilaria: 'I Don't Care'
I love that they hold hands while I nurse them
Hilaria Baldwin Posts Photo Tandem Nursing Her 2 Youngest Kids: 'Love That They Hold Hands'
Hilaria Baldwin and Alec Baldwin
Hilaria Baldwin Tells Husband Alec Baldwin She'd Marry Him a 'Million Times' in Birthday Tribute
Hilaria Baldwin
Hilaria Baldwin Reveals Son Rafael, 6, Broke His Arm 'Really Badly': 'So Heartbreaking'